Glasgow Rangers could have a busy summer of transfer business as they attempt to revamp the squad and compete for more silverware next season.

The Light Blues ended the 2023/24 campaign with one trophy, the League Cup, under their belt and should now look to push on and win the Scottish Premiership title.

They have not won the league since the 2020/21 season under Steven Gerrard's management, with Celtic winning the last three titles, and Philippe Clement and Nils Koppen should be doing everything in their power to build a squad capable of securing the division.

The Gers have already made their first signing of the upcoming summer transfer window, as Brazilian left-back Jefte has joined on a permanent deal from Fluminense.

As well as the young full-back, Rangers are reportedly looking to bolster their squad in other positions as they look to improve the team to compete with Celtic next term.

A winger is reportedly on their radar and they could repeat the masterclass they played with Malik Tillman by signing a target from Bayern Munich.

Rangers interest in Bayern Munich youngster

It was recently reported by Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg that the Gers are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Yusuf Kabadayi.

The 20-year-old forward spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan with FC Schalke in the 2. Bundesliga but they could not afford to exercise their option to make the deal permanent. However, Plettenberg did not reveal how much that option would have cost the second division side.

It was also revealed that Rangers, St. Pauli, who won the 2. Bundesliga, and Italian side Lecce are three of the 'concrete' suitors to land the young talent.

Plettenberg added that the winger's current contract with Bayern Munich is due to expire in the summer of 2025 and there are ongoing talks on how to resolve his situation.

One resolution would be to sell him on a permanent deal this summer, which would have been the case with Schalke's option to buy, to avoid losing him for nothing next term.

The reporter claimed that the German giants could also agree a new contract with the talented whiz and then send him out on loan to one of the interested sides, either with an option to buy or a straight loan with a view to returning to Bayern in 2025.

Rangers could now repeat the masterclass they played with Tillman, who joined on loan from Bayern in the summer of 2022 and enjoyed a terrific season in Scotland.

Malik Tillman's impressive loan spell with Rangers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst signed the 20-year-old attacking midfielder on loan from the Bundesliga giants for the 2022/23 campaign and unearthed a diamond in the young maestro.

He had only played seven first-team matches in his career, all coming for Bayern, prior to his loan move to Ibrox, and had racked up nine goals and four assists in 25 outings for their second team.

Tillman made an instant impact in Glasgow as his assist for Antonio Colak in the 1-0 win over PSV in the Netherlands secured his team's place in the group stages of the Champions League, as it sealed a 3-2 aggregate win in the qualifying round tie.

The USA international then went on to enjoy a fantastic year in the Premiership as he showcased his quality in the final third on a regular basis.

2022/23 Premiership Malik Tillman Appearances 28 Goals 10 Big chances missed 4 Assists 4 Big chances created 12 Key passes per game 1.6 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Tillman was an efficient finisher as he did not miss many 'big chances' in comparison to the number of chances he did finish.

The right-footed magician may also have been frustrated with his teammates as they only rewarded him with four assists from the 12 'big chances' that the young talent created for them.

Overall, though, it is clear to see that the Light Blues played a masterclass when they gambled on the 20-year-old attacker from Bayern ahead of that season, as he went on to be a roaring success on the pitch at Ibrox.

Kabadayi could now follow in his footsteps as a fellow 20-year-old sensation with a bit more first-team experience already under his belt ahead of this summer.

Why Rangers should sign Yusuf Kabadayi

The Germany U20 international is a versatile attacker who has spent the majority of his career, at senior and youth level, playing either as a centre-forward or out on the left flank.

This suggests that he would be a valuable addition for Rangers in terms of the roles that Clement could deploy him in, as the young whiz could be used on the wing or through the middle as the starting number nine depending on the opposition.

The Light Blues could also be landing a slightly more refined player than Tillman was when they signed him as Kabadayi has just had a season of first-team football in the 2. Bundesliga with FC Schalke.

He scored four goals in 11 starts in the second division, along with one goal in two matches for their second team, but also came off the bench in 12 more games.

U23 scout Antonio Mango described the German winger as being "incredibly prolific" at youth level for Bayern and that is backed up by his statistics for his club's academy sides.

FC Bayern II/U17/U19 combined Yusuf Kabadayi Malik Tillman Appearances 73 96 Goals 28 39 Assists 10 23 Games per goal 2.6 2.46 Stats via Transfermarkt

As you can see in the table above, Kabadayi and Tillman were both fantastic operators in the final third for the German giants at U17, U19, and second team level, with their ability to score and assist goals on a regular basis.

The £7.3k-per-week magician, who scored nine goals in 20 league games for Bayern II during the 2022/23 campaign, has now showcased his finishing quality in a senior setting with four goals in 11 2. Bundesliga sides for Schalke, which suggests that the young whiz has the potential to translate his goalscoring prowess over to Rangers.

Related Rangers could land dream Souttar partner in "exciting" sensation Rangers are showing interest in a player who is currently at AC Milan

Therefore, the Scottish giants could repeat the masterclass they played with Tillman by securing a deal to sign another excellent attacking talent from Bayern.