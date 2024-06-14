Philippe Clement won't just be making sure Glasgow Rangers sign the correct players during the summer transfer window as he will also be looking to move on those who could fetch the Ibrox side a decent transfer fee.

Players such as Sam Lammers – who shone for FC Utrecht during his six-month loan spell – could bring in much-needed funds for the Light Blues in a bid to help Clement bring in plenty of reinforcements ahead of next season.

Might it be another player who spent time out on loan last term that could be moving away from Ibrox this summer? As Ianis Hagi has delivered an update on his future recently…

Ianis Hagi’s future at Rangers is uncertain

The Romanian playmaker – who will be playing in Euro 2024 for his national side – spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan at La Liga side Alaves in a bid to secure regular gametime, which wasn’t promised to him by former coach Michael Beale.

The 25-year-old may have featured 28 times for the club, yet he managed to score just two goals while chipping in with another two assists, having to rely on opportunities from the bench in order to try and make his mark.

Last week, Hagi delivered an update on his future, and it looks likely that he could leave Glasgow this summer. He said: "My focus is on the Euros. I had talks with my agents and the pressure is on them.

"They know what I want for my future, it's a pretty important summer for me from all points of view. I told them before going to the national team what I wanted.

"I expect them to work as well as possible, to find the right team and the right manager for me. I can't say if I'll be at Rangers or somewhere else. My future depends on my agents."

This surely all but confirms that he will be on the lookout for a new team once he returns from the Euros, marking an end to four and a half years at Rangers.

Ianis Hagi's La Liga stats at Alaves during 2023/24 Goals 0 Assists 2 Key passes per game 1.1 Big chances created 4 Big chances missed 3 Successful dribbles per game 0.6 Shots per game 1.2 Possession lost per game 6.5 Via Sofascore

During that time, the Romanian gem has made 99 appearances for the Gers, scoring 16 times and registering 21 assists, playing a major part in the title success during the 2020/21 campaign.

The serious knee injury he suffered against Stirling Albion in a Scottish Cup tie in 2022 looks like the moment which derailed the progress he had made at the club, spending nearly a full year on the sidelines.

On his day, Hagi is a tremendous playmaker who can feature as a number ten or even out wide if required. With Clement seeking his own transfer targets, selling the 25-year-old could allow the club to secure a decent fee this summer.

Might the Belgian even have an ideal replacement for Hagi available at a fraction of the price?

Rangers plot move for Mexican international

News emerged last week of interest by Rangers in Mexican midfielder Andres Montano as Clement sought to bolster his midfield options ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Despite having only two years left on his contract, the current Mazatlan gem is valued at a very respectable £1m, which could entice Clement to make a move this summer.

It is refreshing that the club are targeting players from different markets, especially if they can impress in Scotland and secure the Ibrox side a stunning profit in a few years.

With Hagi seemingly on the move, could Montano be the ideal replacement for him?

What Andres Montano could offer Rangers

The Mexican is much more flexible than Hagi, being able to operate as a defensive, central or attacking midfielder, showcasing a plethora of skills during his spell in his homeland.

Indeed, it is perhaps as the number ten that Montano - who has been hailed as a "goal threat" and a "good creator" by Rangers Journal's Kai Watson - has shown the most promise, as he can demonstrate his excellent attacking abilities.

He has scored three goals in that position in 11 games and his creativity could get Danilo firing next season.

The Brazilian joined from Feyenoord last summer yet managed only 21 games and six goals before suffering a season-ending injury against Hearts just prior to Christmas.

Having a player such as Montano operating behind him could give Danilo many more chances in front of goal next season, as there is no doubting his ability in the final third.

Across 17 games in the Liga MX Clausura, Montano has created four big chances, averaged two key passes per game while also succeeding with 1.8 dribbles per game – a success rate of 70% - which is further evidence of how influential he is in the opposition third.

These statistics clearly show that the Mexican thrives when being played in a more advanced role and this could only benefit the likes of Danilo, who crave easy chances presented to them by the midfield or wingers.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig praised the midfielder a few weeks ago, stating that he is a “roaming playmaker” along with listing the likes of “technique, versatility and work rate” as some of his main strengths.

Hagi could turn a game on its head with a moment of magic, but there were plenty of games in which he was anonymous, struggling to really get involved with the play and letting things pass him by.

Montano seems a lot more involved, especially with his positional adaptability, which requires him to drop deeper when his club don’t have the ball, so he can contribute defensively.

Could this mean the Mexican international is a more exciting player than Hagi? That much remains to be seen until he makes a move to Scotland, but first thoughts are that he could be an ideal addition to the first-team squad this summer.

There are bargains to be found in countries such as Mexico, and it appears as though this is an area, along with South America, which Clement and Nils Koppen are actively looking at for future talent.

The next few weeks will certainly be exciting, especially if another one or two players join the club.