Glasgow Rangers secured a 3-3 draw in the third Old Firm clash of the campaign as the race for the Premiership title is now heating up.

If Rangers win their game in hand against Dundee on Wednesday evening, they will be two points clear of Celtic with just six matches remaining.

Although scoring a last-minute equaliser to secure a share of the spoils against Celtic is something certainly worth celebrating, the first-half display was atrocious.

Philippe Clement chose a few players in the starting XI whose inclusion wasn’t warranted, as the likes of Scott Wright and Fabio Silva failed to sparkle during the match, the latter notably stealing the headlines for a series of dramatic reactions to fouls.

The positives were the volume of quality which the Belgian could call upon from the substitute bench, however, as Abdallah Sima and Rabbi Matondo both scored having come on during the second half.

Despite being able to call on these two, along with Todd Cantwell and Leon Balogun, there were a few players missing from the bench who could have used their experience to good effect; Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe.

Rangers' out-of-contract players in 2024

Jack and Roofe missed the game due to injury, which comes as no real shock considering they have barely played this term.

Jack has featured on just 22 occasions this season for the Light Blues, while Roofe has played 20 times throughout 2023/24. Both players have been absent for more games than they have featured in.

However, and with the duo out of contract at the end of the current season, it is time for them to move on.

In total, six players are out of contract at the club in the coming months. John Lundstram, Leon Balogun, Jon McLaughlin, and Borna Barisic join Jack and Roofe as players who could potentially all be departing Glasgow in a matter of weeks.

Clement will likely only offer Lundstram an extended deal, especially with the need to reduce the wage budget to attract new signings.

Jack has been a good servant for the Gers, but his seven-year association will surely end this summer.

Ryan Jack’s statistics at Rangers

The former Aberdeen midfielder joined the Light Blues in the summer of 2017 following the expiration of his contract at the North East club, and it looked like it could prove to be a solid bit of business by Pedro Caixinha.

Jack played just 19 times during his maiden campaign as injury problems derailed his progress, but over the following two seasons under Steven Gerrard, he made 85 appearances, finally emerging as a key member of the midfield as the former Liverpool captain was aiming to build a side which could topple Celtic and win the Premiership title.

Ryan Jack's Rangers statistics Season Games Goals 2023/24 22 2 2022/23 36 2 2021/22 22 1 2020/21 24 2 2019/20 39 5 2018/19 46 4 2017/18 21 0 Via Transfermarkt

This finally happened during 2020/21, with Jack playing an important role. Across his 19 league games, the Scot scored twice, grabbed an assist, created one big chance, and averaged one key pass per game, showing a desire to contribute towards the attack.

It was his control of matches when deployed in the middle of the pitch which was perhaps the most crucial aspect of his game, as he averaged a pass success rate of 90% per game while winning 56% of his total duels per match, showcasing his strength in one on one battles.

This proved to be the high point of his career at the club, as more regular injuries have disrupted any sort of consistency he has aimed for since the start of the 2021/22 season.

The 32-year-old has played only 80 games since then, seeing his influence wane year after year. Clement signed Mohamed Diomande in January, while also being able to call on Nicolas Raskin, Kieran Dowell, and Lundstram in the heart of the pitch.

He could save millions by unearthing a talented academy gem to take his place from next season with Cole McKinnon seen as a bright prospect.

Cole McKinnon’s statistics at Rangers

The young midfielder made his senior bow for the Ibrox side during the final day of the 2021/22 season, as Giovanni van Bronckhorst rested several players due to the upcoming Europa League final.

He even scored on his debut in the 3-1 win over Hearts, indicating that the club had a serious talent on their hands.

A season-long loan spell at Partick Thistle yielded three goals and three assists in 31 games for the second-tier side, as McKinnon gained some regular game time for a club who were challenging for promotion.

This spell has clearly worked wonders, giving him a renewed confidence that he can perform at the highest level.

Prior to going out on loan, McKinnon signed a contract until 2025 at the club, being praised by Craig Mulholland, who was head of the academy at the time, who said:

“He has an outstanding desire to win, is a supporter who cares about the club and we are all very excited to see him maximise the potential he has in the coming years here at Rangers."

Clement is a manager who is willing to experiment with young players, especially if they have the potential to succeed. He has integrated Ross McCausland into the senior setup since arriving back in October, while McKinnon has also been given opportunities of late.

Against Benfica in the last 16 of the Europa League, the 21-year-old came off the bench to make his continental debut for the Gers, featuring for the final 13 minutes.

More was to come just three days later, as Clement sent the Scot on for the final ten minutes against Hibs in the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Hibs.

These experiences will all help aid his development as he bids to secure more minutes next season.

With Jack looking like he will depart the club, there is a space for another central midfielder to slot into the gap. This should go to McKinnon, who would not only improve the homegrown quota for European matches, but also prove that the Belgian is serious about giving academy players a chance to succeed in the senior ranks.