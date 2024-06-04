Glasgow Rangers have announced their second signing of the summer as Oscar Cortes remains in Glasgow for the 2024/25 campaign on a season-long loan deal.

The youngster spent the second half of last term on loan at the Ibrox side, featuring seven times and registering three goal contributions before suffering an injury against Kilmarnock at the end of February which eventually curtailed his season.

Signing him up on a temporary deal with an obligation to buy is a smart piece of business by Philippe Clement as he seeks to bolster his side ahead of next season.

Might the Belgian be looking to secure another loan signing this summer, however? Someone that could add something different to his midfield options…

Rangers transfer news

Last week, five players departed Rangers following the expiration of their contracts, freeing up a good chunk of wages which will allow Clement some flexibility in the transfer market.

Recent departures from Rangers Player Year joined Appearances John Lundstram 2021 153 Borna Barisic 2018 236 Kemar Roofe 2020 102 Jon McLaughlin 2020 46 Ryan Jack 2017 210

Losing Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Kemar Roofe, Borna Barisic and Jon McLaughlin means the Gers will have a few gaps to fill this summer, but this is surely a challenge that Clement will relish.

With Jefte and now Cortes signed up for next season, the onus is on the Light Blues to continue this momentum by making a few more signings in the coming weeks.

Journalist Graeme Bailey provided an update on the future of Kalvin Phillips last week, saying: “Man City have informed Kalvin Phillips that he can leave on loan next season.

“City realise that nobody is going to take him permanently and will subside his wages. A host of clubs are keen, and Celtic & Rangers amongst those to show an interest.”

The midfielder currently earns £150k-per-week at City, which ordinarily, would rule him out of a move to Scotland. With the English champions paying his wages, however, this makes a move slightly more feasible.

His value has dropped significantly since joining Man City two years ago. Despite costing the club £42m, according to Football Transfers, the former Leeds man is now worth just €14.3m (£12m) and this will continue to decrease unless he goes on to impress next season, potentially in a Rangers jersey.

With Clement losing Jack and Lundstram, both central midfielders, he desperately needs to recruit a few more bodies in this area before the start of next season. Might Philipps, even on a temporary deal, be an ideal upgrade to Lundstram?

Kalvin Philips' career since Euro 2020

In the summer of 2022, Philips looked like he had the world at his feet. The previous summer, he had starred for England during their run to the final of the 2020 European Championship, losing to Italy on penalties.

After an excellent season for Leeds United in the Premier League where he played 20 times, Philips signed for City for a fee in the region of £42m, becoming the latest talent to join Pep Guardiola’s side.

Kalvin Philips for England during Euro 2020 Games played 7/7 Pass success rate 86% Assists 1 Tackles per game 1.3 Interceptions per game 1 Total duels won per game 3.9 Via Sofascore

What should have been a reward for Philips' rise to the top soon turned into a nightmare as he played only 19 games during his maiden season at the Etihad due to suffering a shoulder injury.

Despite winning the treble, Phillips’ issues continued into the 2023/24 season, making just ten appearances for City before joining West Ham United on a six-month loan deal which was supposed to get him back up to 100% ahead of next season.

Ten appearances and no goals or assists later, the 28-year-old returned to Manchester with his tail between his legs having missed out on England’s Euro 2024 squad.

A fresh start in Scotland could certainly ease his troubles and allow him to secure plenty of game time without facing the same sort of pressure down south. The key question is, can he remain fit?

Why Kalvin Philips could replace John Lundstram

Lundstram enjoyed a few purple patches during his spell in Glasgow, most notably in the club’s run to the Europa League final in 2022, scoring against Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, but overall, his spell at Ibrox failed to live up to expectations.

Last season, the midfielder may have made 52 appearances in all competitions for the Gers during 2023/24, but he scored just twice, while his performance levels dipped severely towards the end of the campaign as Celtic defeated the Light Blues in the top flight and Scottish Cup final.

Philips may have endured a torrid spell at both City and West Ham since moving from Leeds in 2022, with Guardiola going as far as labelling the midfielder as “overweight” once he returned from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, he has previously been hailed as an “absolute beast” by former Netherlands international Nigel De Jong during England’s run to the Euro 2020 final three years ago, proving that he can dominate a midfield.

Indeed, during that tournament, the midfielder played every single match for England as he finished the competition with an 86% pass success rate, averaged 0.4 key passes per game while winning 69% of his aerial duels per match, showcasing his importance in the heart of the three Lions’ midfield.

The season prior to that international tournament, Philips was incredible for Leeds, finishing the league campaign with an 85% pass success rate while making 2.6 tackles and winning 5.3 total duels – a success rate of 53% - per game for the club, ensuring his place in the England squad for the competition.

Moving on Lundstram was the best thing Clement could do, freeing up plenty of wages for future targets and, at 30, he wasn’t going to get any better.

There is no doubt, therefore, that if Philips can replicate the form he displayed for club and country between 2020-2022, then Rangers could have an ideal Lundstram replacement ready to make his mark in Scotland.

Much will depend on how far the midfielder is willing to go in order to secure regular first-team football, but if he can prove his fitness to Clement, then the Belgian may be able to plug a void in his midfield with a player who was lauded as the “best modern midfielder” just three years ago by Fabio Capello.