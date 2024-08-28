Glasgow Rangers could see a few members of the first team squad depart between now and the Friday evening transfer deadline.

Ben Davies was the first to depart, joining Birmingham City on a season-long loan deal, but there will be others.

Todd Cantwell is reportedly in talks with Blackburn Rovers over a move to the Championship side before Friday, while Scott Wright is set to undergo a medical at Birmingham City as the Light Blues have accepted a bid for the winger.

These outgoings are all fine and well as it will allow Philippe Clement to raise some funds for new signings, but he will have to act swiftly in order to replace those that are leaving.

Plenty of targets have been linked in recent months and weeks, but despite Clement’s desire to bring some high quality players to Ibrox, it hasn’t quite worked out as planned.

Indeed, a move for former loanee Abdallah Sima was one of the sagas during the earlier weeks of the transfer window, but no permanent move ever materialised for the Senegal international.

Rangers missed out on Abdallah Sima

Despite the Gers showing interest in bringing Sima back to Ibrox this summer, this time on a permanent basis, it became clear that he wouldn’t be making a move back to Scotland.

Indeed, he ended up making a move to French side Stade Brest on yet another temporary move away from Brighton. The Ligue 1 side will be taking part in the Champions League this season, perhaps a key incentive in Sima’s decision.

Abdallah Sima's Rangers stats last season Metric Premiership Europa League Goals 11 3 Assists 2 0 Big chances created 2 0 Successful dribbles per game 1.2 1.8 Shots per game 2.9 2.5 Via Sofascore

The 22-year-old was one of the few bright sparks for the club last season, as he scored 16 goals in all competitions for the club, grabbing two assists in the process.

He was certainly one of the most successful loan signings the Gers have made in recent history, and it is a pity he won't be back in Scotland this year.

In the Premiership, Sima succeeded with 1.2 dribbles while averaging 2.9 shots per game, statistics which clearly showcased his ability at beating his man and displaying a keen eye for goal.

So far, Clement has yet to sign a winger who can offer what Sima did last term. Rabbi Matondo has shown flashes of brilliance, but lacks the consistency to be truly great, while Oscar Cortes has struggled with injury issues of late.

This could see the Belgian dive into the transfer market and bring in a winger before the deadline.

Rangers' dream Sima alternative

As reported earlier this week, the Light Blues are showing interest in winger Ibrahim Adel following his heroics for Egypt during the recent Olympic Games in Paris as the country reached the semifinals.

Premier League new boys Leicester City and Ipswich Town are also showing interest in the Pyramids FC gem, who could cost around £5m if he is to be lured away from North Africa.

No approach has been made as yet - and there is talk that Adel could be on his way to Spain - but hopefully this could change in the next day or two as things may get heated due to the transfer window closing on Friday evening at 11.30pm.

He certainly has plenty of ability and would be an ideal signing to replace the goals of Sima on the left wing. The question is, will a concrete move be made for the African starlet?

Ibrahim Adel’s season in numbers

The winger made 23 appearances during the 2023/24 season for his club, scoring seven times and providing two assists, with all of these goal contributions coming in the league.

Across 17 games in the Egyptian Premier League, Adel also created two big chances, averaged 1.3 key passes per game and succeeded with 1.2 dribbles per game, clearly demonstrating his attacking talents despite starting 12 league games.

These qualities would make him a solid fit in the current Gers starting XI, especially with the need for Clement to add more goals from out wide.

It was his exploits in France over the summer, however, which have certainly allowed Adel to capture the public eye.

In six matches, the winger scored three goals, created a big chance, averaged 1.7 key passes and registered an impressive 3 successful dribbles per game – a success rate of 67% - as he came so close to winning a medal, losing to Morocco in the playoff for the bronze medal.

His direct approach could also see him work wonders for Cyriel Dessers, who clearly needs someone out wide to supply him just as Sima did last term.

Why Ibrahim Adel could be a great signing for Cyriel Dessers

Dessers has certainly generated somewhat of a marmite impression on the Ibrox faithful, as half of the supporters love his work rate and attitude, while the other half think he isn’t good enough.

Five goals in six matches to open up the current campaign is just one way to silence his doubters and he could be key if this form continues.

The Nigerian international linked up well with Matondo during the 6-0 win over Ross County last weekend and if this sort of chemistry continues in the coming weeks, it could see the Light Blues carry on their momentum of late.

There is no doubt that another winger is required if Clement aims for success on all fronts this term, although it will depend on how many players leave.

Adel may cost £5m but judging by his displays for club and country over the previous 12 months, it could be a wise investment indeed.

It appears as though several players are going to be sold within the next day or two, signifying the need to bring more signings to the club.

The next 48 hours could be frantic, especially if the Belgian manages to conduct the business that he wishes to do in that time frame.