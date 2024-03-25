Glasgow Rangers manager Philippe Clement will have enjoyed the fact the international break came precisely at the right time for his squad, especially with the sheer volume of injuries they have suffered recently.

The two-week hiatus will have given the likes of Danilo, Abdallah Sima, and Oscar Cortes time to recover and work on building their match fitness ahead of the final furlong of the season.

Several players were in action for their national sides over the weekend. Cyriel Dessers scored for Nigeria as they defeated Ghana, while John Souttar came on as a sub during Scotland’s 4-0 loss to the Netherlands on Friday evening.

Ridvan Yilmaz also made an appearance for Turkey following his fine form at the Light Blues since the turn of the year, yet he had to come off with an injury, something that could give Clement a major selection headache.

The latest on Ridvan Yilmaz's injury

The left-back was making his first appearance for Turkey since March 2022, and it was nothing short of deserved after becoming the first-choice option for the Belgian coach on the left side of the Rangers defence.

What should have been a night where Yilmaz cemented his position in the team ahead of Euro 2024 soon turned into a nightmare, as he suffered an upper thigh injury in the 27th minute and had to be replaced.

A statement from Turkey explained that he had been sent home from the squad due to the issue and would play no further part in their second match against Austria on Tuesday night.

This is a significant blow for Rangers, as Yilmaz was emerging as a key player under Clement.

Ridvan Yilmaz’s statistics in 2023/24

The defender has enjoyed a consistent run in the starting XI, which in turn has given the player the confidence to showcase his true talents.

In the Premiership this season, the former Besiktas defender has created six big chances, averaged 1.7 key passes per game and taken 0.8 shots per match, indicating that he loves bombing down the left flank regularly.

Ridvan Yilmaz: 2023/24 Premiership numbers Goals 1 Assists 1 Key passes per game 1.7 Big chances created 6 Successful dribbles per game 1.3 Stats via Sofascore

Additionally, the 22-year-old has been solid defensively, winning 3.5 total duels per game – a success rate of 56% - along with making 1.1 tackles per game and being dribbled past on just 0.5 occasions per match, rubberstamping his presence in the starting XI.

Who shouldn't replace Yilmaz

It is unclear how long he will be missing, but Clement will need to find a replacement. The most obvious choice is Borna Barisic, yet his form has been dismal recently for the Ibrox side.

The Croatian has been with the Gers since the summer of 2018, firmly establishing himself as the number one left-back in the squad.

The signing of Yilmaz in 2022 was supposed to give Barisic some competition, yet he struggled during his maiden season in Glasgow, making only 15 appearances in all competitions.

Barisic kept his spot during the opening six months of the current term, but his form has been way below par.

Indeed, he has started just 13 league matches this term, creating only one big chance and succeeding with a measly 0.3 dribbles per game. Considering the defender has made a career out of his attacking abilities, these statistics are poor.

Barisic has also lost possession a staggering 15.5 times per match in the top flight this season, being regularly caught out as he is bombing down the left wing, yet it is clear Yilmaz has been the better player in recent months. It won't come as a surprise, therefore, to learn that the Croat could depart in the summer.

Now, Clement simply cannot risk bringing the 31-year-old back into the starting XI, especially with tough games against Hibs and Celtic fast approaching.

Who should replace Yilmaz

The Belgian should turn towards someone else in his squad who has impressed no matter where he has been deployed – Dujon Sterling.

The 24-year-old endured a slightly difficult start at the Gers despite his "exciting" billing - as per Rangers Review - with former manager Michael Beale playing him just seven times before he was sacked in October.

An injury crisis during the festive season threatened to derail the wonderful progress Clement had made in his first few weeks, but Sterling stepped up to the plate and shone in the heart of the midfield.

He was even given a start in the League Cup final against Aberdeen, delivering a mature performance as Rangers secured a 1-0 win to claim their first silverware since the 2022 Scottish Cup.

Sterling even won the Man of the Match award for his display, while Rangers Review journalist Joshua Barrie hailed the former Chelsea starlet as their “best player so far” during the half-time break in the final.

The versatile 6 foot 1 gem has played at right-back, right-wing and in the centre of the midfield over the previous few months, but he also played at left-back against Celtic during the first Old Firm clash of the season.

Injuries to Yilmaz and Barisic in September left Beale with no choice but to utilise Sterling there, and he delivered an astute display.

During his 65 minutes on the field, the defender completed 87% of his passes, made three interceptions, two tackles and was only dribbled past once during the match.

He only lost possession seven times too. Considering this was a position outside his comfort zone, there is no doubt he was one of their finer performers in what eventually turned out to be a 1-0 defeat.

With the clash against Celtic being billed as a potential title decider, hopefully Yilmaz is back to full fitness prior to the clash against Celtic. If he isn’t, then Sterling is more than capable of filling the void.

His improvement under Clement has been nothing short of remarkable, with the Englishman able to perform in whatever position he is chosen, always delivering a positive performance.

The Premiership title race could go right down to the wire and Clement will need every single one of his players in the form of their lives to lift a first league crown since 2021.

A win over Celtic could be the catalyst which sees the Ibrox side motor away from their rivals.