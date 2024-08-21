Glasgow Rangers have endured a rocky start to the 2024/25 campaign with issues on and off the pitch for Ibrox giants, who are currently playing their home matches at Hampden Park.

The Light Blues have already been knocked out of the Champions League and will be competing in the group phase of the Europa League this term, after their 3-1 defeat on aggregate to Dynamo Kyiv.

Philippe Clement's side were also held to a draw with Hearts on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership season, although they did win their second match against Motherwell and beat St. Johnstone in the League Cup.

The Belgian boss, along with those costly European defeats, has also been hit with an injury blow to defender Ridvan Yilmaz, who is set to be out for up to six weeks.

Rangers interested in new left-back

Earlier this month, it was reported by Index, as relayed by Football Scotland, that the Gers are interested in a late swoop for Salernitana left-back Domagoj Bradaric.

It was claimed that the Scottish giants are in the market to add another full-back to their ranks before the end of the window, with free agent Brandon Williams also mentioned as an alternative.

The outlet revealed that the Serie B side are willing to cash in on the defender before the deadline passes next week, but only if the price is right.

It was stated that a loan with an obligation to make the move permanent next summer could be on the cards and that Salernitana would want a fee of around £4.2m to give the go-ahead.

Clement must now push to get a late deal over the line before the end of the window next week as the Croatian talent could come in as an excellent addition to the squad.

Why Bradaric would brilliantly replace Yilmaz

The 24-year-old dynamo could come in as a brilliant replacement for Yilmaz, whilst the Turkey international is out injured, and then provide him with great competition when fit.

With Jefte possibly being used further forward in a left wing position, Bradaric and the former Besiktas star could battle it out for a starting berth later this season.

23/24 season Domagoj Bradaric (Serie A) Ridvan Yilmaz (Premiership) Appearances 34 26 Key passes per game 1.1 1.5 Assists 3 1 Ball recoveries per game 4.4 3.5 Ground duel success rate 56% 58% Aerial duel success rate 47% 46% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, both players offer a similar level of quality in and out of possession, as creative full-backs who are also strong in duels on the deck.

Both players are somewhat suspect in the air but make up for it by being dominant in ground duels, whilst Bradaric recovers the ball more frequently than Yilmaz.

The Croatian ace also assisted more goals in the Serie A than the Rangers man did in the Premiership, despite averaging fewer key passes per game, and could be a creative threat down the flank.

Related Clement could forget about Rrahmani in Rangers move for £1.7m starlet Philippe Clement is lining up another few signings before the end of the month...

Therefore, the Salernitana star could be a brilliant short-term, and possibly long-term, replacement for Yilmaz due to his qualities in and out of possession at left-back, if he can translate that form over to Scotland.