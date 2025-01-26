Glasgow Rangers signed Rafael Fernandes earlier in the January transfer window, but so far, this has been the only new arrival at Ibrox.

Philippe Clement is under pressure to bring in another player or two before the window closes. While the Premiership title is certainly out of reach, going on a run in Europe, plus winning the Scottish Cup, may galvanise the Gers.

Celtic are the runaway leaders domestically and their transfer business looks like it could be excellent. Kieran Tierney looks set to rejoin the club, while former winger Jota could also return to Celtic Park on an £8m deal from Rennes.

Add in the fact they are about to sell Kyogo Furuhashi to the Ligue 1 side in the opposite direction, the Parkhead outfit are showing Rangers exactly how to operate in the January transfer window.

The Light Blues have shown interest in a few former players themselves, however. Nikola Katic has been linked with a return, but it is Ryan Kent who might be a more attractive option…

Rangers could pull off their own Jota coup

With Celtic closing in on sealing a deal for Jota, who was excellent during his time in Glasgow, could Rangers perhaps seal their own masterclass by luring Kent back to the club in the near future?

Reports from Turkey earlier in the transfer window linked Kent with a move back to Rangers, as a six-month offer was apparently on the table for the Englishman.

With Rabbi Matondo being allowed to leave, plus Oscar Cortes suffering with injury issues, some added quality on the left flank might not be a bad idea, that’s for sure.

Would the fans see the Kent who shone in his first three seasons? Or the player who looked like a shadow of his former self between 2022 and 2023?

Ryan Kent’s Rangers statistics

Kent failed to settle at Fenerbahçe, making just 19 appearances for the Turkish club and struggling to showcase his true talents on the continent.

The former Liverpool winger was at his best for the Gers between 2018 and 2021. During his first three seasons, not only did he score 27 goals, but the winger recorded 27 assists, culminating in the club winning the Premiership title for the first time in a decade during 2020/21.

Ryan Kent's Rangers' statistics Season Games Goals Assists 2022/23 44 3 10 2021/22 46 3 19 2020/21 52 13 14 2019/20 34 8 4 2018/19 43 6 9 Via Transfermarkt

The Light Blues even reached the final of the Europa League the following campaign, with Kent praised for his performances by producer Andrew Dickson, who said that the attacker was “unplayable”, especially against Borussia Dortmund.

His form tailed off in his final two seasons, scoring just six goals across all competitions, which might put some supporters off with regard to seeing him back at Ibrox.

If he is able to get back to 100% full fitness, however, Kent could be a solid signing by Clement, especially as it wouldn’t cost the club anything.

With Jota closing in on a return to Celtic, Clement could follow suit by signing a former winger who has plenty to prove.

Whether it works out or not remains to be seen, however.