Glasgow Rangers have already signed a striker and midfielder during the current January transfer window, but could they be close to adding another two players to their squad?

Moves for Brazilian left-back Jefte and Colombian winger Oscar Cortes look like they could come to fruition in the coming days and this will give Philippe Clement a major boost ahead of a crucial few months.

Adding some fresh faces could be the difference between claiming league title number 56 or trailing behind Celtic for the third season in a row.

One thing is clear, the Light Blues need to sign another forward between now and Thursday, especially due to their injury issues.

Rangers search for a new striker

Danilo and Abdallah Sima are currently out for the foreseeable future due to suffering serious injuries recently, while Kemar Roofe is never far away from the treatment table, leaving Clement to rely on Cyriel Dessers and Fabio Silva.

Not the most fear-inducing frontline in the country, it must be said, and this is why Clement must strengthen his side.

Lawrence Shankland is the player who has been perennially linked with a move to Ibrox of late and, according to Football Insider last week, the Gers are reportedly plotting a swoop to bring the striker to Ibrox before the window closes.

He has just 18 months left on his contract, and it is no secret that Hearts are looking at extending his deal, especially considering the 28-year-old is their most sellable asset.

Shankland has allegedly been offered a new deal, but has yet to sign it according to Pete O’Rourke, so this may tempt Clement into launching his own move.

The Scot could potentially cost around £3m should a move be made and this might be out with Clement’s budget, especially considering he has already signed Mohammed Diomande.

Not only that, but £3m on a player who will be 29 shortly might not be the best value for money, regardless of his current strike rate.

Could the Belgian be tempted by a younger, more promising forward who has yet to hit his peak? Tommy Conway is another player who has been linked with a move to Scotland.

Tommy Conway could be an ideal Shankland alternative

According to Football Insider, the Light Blues are plotting a move for the Bristol City striker following his FA Cup heroics a couple of weeks ago.

The 6 foot 1 machine has firmly established himself as a keen member of the City squad, and he is attracting interest not only from Rangers, but also from Celtic, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest, and Brentford as a move to the elite could be close.

Aged just 21, Conway is still in the embryonic stages of his career and thus could be a more attractive option for Clement, especially as he could have a wonderful resale value should he hit the ground running in Scotland.

Shankland would likely settle in fairly easily and be an instant hit if he can carry on his form for Hearts, yet his age plus the Gorgie side’s valuation of the striker may put the former Club Brugge manager off for the time being.

Conway, on the other hand, is seven years younger and while the price tag is uncertain, he certainly offers a better long-term potential than Shankland.

Why Tommy Conway would be a good signing for Rangers

The English-born Scottish U21 international has enjoyed a productive January. He scored against West Ham United in the FA Cup third round, which earned City a well-deserved draw.

Conway then went and scored the only goal of said replay to secure their passage into the fourth round and put Premier League opposition to the sword in a stunning victory, with Statman Dave dubbing the striker as “clinical” following his first-half display against the Hammers.

Add to that a further six goals in the Championship this term, and it is evident that he is enjoying himself in the second tier.

The youngster made his debut for City during the 2020/21 campaign and has since gone on to net 21 goals across 73 matches.

His breakthrough season was 2022/23 and following a positive start to life in the Robins' first team, the Sky Sports commentary team lauded him for being on “absolute flames” and he has not looked back since.

Last 10 January signings @ Rangers Year signed Mohammed Diomande 2024 Fabio Silva 2024 Todd Cantwell 2023 Nico Raskin 2023 Aaron Ramsey 2022 Amad Diallo 2022 James Sands 2022 Mutesz Zukowski 2022 Jack Simpson 2021 Scott Wright 2021 Via Transfermarkt

His former manager Nigel Pearson even compared Conway to Jamie Vardy, one of his former players, claiming that the youngster had the potential to become a hit in the Premier League at some stage in his career. High praise indeed for the 21-year-old.

What Rangers lack is a striker who is able to go toe to toe with opposition defenders in the final third and combine a pure clinical nature with a raw physical presence which could help bring others into play.

Conway could be an ideal signing. He excels at holding onto the ball, headed attempts, and finishing, according to WhoScored, while he likes to play short passes and these attributes could allow him to fit in well at Ibrox.

Rangers have arguably not had a striker capable of providing all of these traits since Alfredo Morelos was at his peak, and they clearly miss this presence in and around the penalty area.

Dessers has improved in recent weeks, scoring three goals in as many games since the domestic calendar resumed, yet he is not the long-term solution for Clement.

Shankland certainly has what it takes to find the back of the net on a regular basis in Scotland and at this current moment in time, he fits the bill.

The Jambos forward would perhaps only be a short-term option for a long-standing problem, however, and this is why a move for Conway would work out best for the future, especially as he still has plenty of development to do.

Clement appears to be keen on establishing a player trading model which will allow him to rake in plenty of profit for the club by signing talented youngsters, improving them before selling on to bigger teams.

Conway is a player who fits that current profile, and he could be a wonderful option to have in the first-team squad.