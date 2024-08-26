Glasgow Rangers stuttering start to the season was nearly forgotten about during 90 minutes over the weekend as Philippe Clement’s men strolled to a 6-0 win in the Premiership.

The result was the first time the Ibrox side have scored six goals in a league tie since October 31, 2021.

Three points were the most important thing, but the six-goal show would have inspired plenty of confidence among several first-team players heading into the first Old Firm clash of the season against Celtic this Sunday.

Cyriel Dessers added another two goals to his collection, delivering a solid performance, setting him up nicely for the crunch clash at the end of the week.

Cyriel Dessers’ game in numbers against Ross County

Before the weekend match, Dessers had scored three goals in his first five matches of the season, clearly hitting the ground running in a bid to kickstart his Ibrox career.

He did score 22 times last term, but there was plenty of criticism regarding the chances he failed to take, often requiring three or four opportunities before finding the back of the net.

The 29-year-old appears to have learned his lessons from 2023/24, becoming the Gers' main danger in the opposition box and this could prove crucial as the season goes on.

Having played just 45 minutes against St Johnstone in the League Cup, Dessers was back in the starting XI at Hampden on Saturday, justifying his selection with a sublime display.

Dessers was only on the pitch for 66 minutes, yet he scored twice, made two key passes, created a big chance and attempted three dribbles, succeeding with one.

Last season, the Nigerian may have taken more chances to score his two goals, but these came with his only two shots on target, clearly suggesting his abilities in front of goal have improved this season.

Rabbi Matondo provided plenty of service for the former Feyenoord striker, something which made all the difference for the light Blues.

With just a few days left of the transfer window, is Clement aiming to sign another talented winger who could present Dessers with chance after chance?

Rangers showing interest in Benfica starlet

Reports from Portugal last week (via the Daily Record) linked Rangers with Benfica winger Tiago Gouveia and the Lisbon giants could be open to letting him leave before the transfer window slams shut.

The Light Blues face some stiff competition though, as not only are Anderlecht and Villarreal in the running, but also sides from France and Russia are keen to sign the youngster.

Gouveia – valued at around £7m by Benfica – may only be allowed to depart should his club bring in a replacement, which could prove to be the main stumbling block for any move.

He was asked about his future amid the recent links, saying: "I'm here every day waiting for opportunities. Sometimes it doesn't happen and the frustration is huge."

Does this offer Clement some hope that he is seeking a move abroad? Rangers would be an excellent club for him to further develop his skills.

Not only that, but he could be an upgrade to Ross McCausland.

Tiago Gouveia’s 2023/24 season in numbers

The winger returned from a productive loan spell at Estoril last summer – where he scored five goals and registered five assists – in a bid to crack the first team at Benfica.

He did play 26 senior matches for Benfica, yet started only five of those. Despite this lack of opportunity in the starting XI, Gouveia still managed to score four goals and grab three assists for the club.

Portuguese players to have made an appearance for Rangers Players Club signed from Games Fabio Silva Wolves 25 Bruno Alves Cagliari 25 Fabio Cardoso Vitoria Setebul 18 Nuno Capucho Porto 28 Daniel Candeias Benfica 97 Pedro Mendes Portsmouth 47 Via Transfermarkt

Although he averaged just 41 minutes per league game, the 23-year-old still managed to create four big chances, average 0.8 key passes per game and succeed with 1.2 dribbles each match, making sure when he did get a chance in the team, he took it.

McCausland did enjoy his breakthrough campaign as part of the first team squad during 2023/24, but there is no doubt he could have been more effective in front of goal.

He also registered seven goal contributions – three goals and four assists – in the top flight, but the Northern Irishman started ten games more than Gouveia.

The 21-year-old created three big chances, averaged 1.4 key passes per game and succeeded with 0.9 dribble attempts.

Decent statistics for the youngster, but it is clear if Gouveia had started more matches, his statistics would have improved massively, especially considering his impact from the bench.

The Portuguese gem would be a perfect signing for Dessers, no doubt about it and could give Clement yet another excellent option to call upon on the flank.

When compared to his positional peers in similar leagues, the 23-year-old ranked in the top 10% for non-penalty goals, assists, successful take-ons and touches in the opposition penalty area per 90, as the winger clearly showcased his talents last season.

These traits would certainly make him an upgrade, as Gouveia has performed in one of the biggest leagues in Europe, shining during spells for Benfica.

Dessers clearly enjoyed the service of Matondo on the weekend and, given his new-found confidence in front of goal, wingers delivering balls into the box is something the Nigerian will be desperate to capitalise on.

Gouveia averaged 1.84 passes into the penalty area during the league season in 2023/24, ranking him in the top 12% when compared to other wingers, showing how often he likes to move the ball into dangerous areas.

This would clearly benefit Dessers massively, as he tends to lurk inside the box, waiting for chances to come his way.

While £7m could be a price tag beyond Clement’s means, a loan deal for the winger could be the best course of action.

Things will move fairly swiftly between now and Friday, which means the Belgian must be ready to strike if a deal is possible.