Glasgow Rangers are not in action until 20 January amid the winter break for all Premiership teams and Philippe Clement could use the next couple of weeks to work out what targets he wishes to sign during the January transfer window.

Despite a recent Old Firm defeat to Celtic, it has been a positive few weeks for the Ibrox side which has seen them claim their first trophy since May 2022 by winning the League Cup at Hampden, while also securing progress to the Europa League knockout rounds.

Clement will be expecting more after tasting glory so early in his reign and this will spur him on to bring in a few new arrivals this month.

Related Latest Rangers transfer targets: Interesting swap deal & red-hot rival star Football FanCast brings you all the latest Rangers transfer news as Philippe Clement prepares for his first window at Ibrox.

There have been a few names linked with moves to Scotland over the previous few days, but a new name has emerged and this could be a gamechanger of a signing…

Rangers transfer news – Emmanuel Dennis

Emmanuel Dennis’ name had been mentioned in passing through a few fan media channels, in particular This is Ibrox, but it was Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri who confirmed that the Gers have been offered the player.

He said: “Emmanuel Dennis has been proposed to the club but there hasn’t been an official approach as of now. I can confirm the player’s interest for Rangers though.”

While it looks as though no formal approach has been made by the Light Blues, it is clear that Dennis wants a move to Glasgow and, considering he once played under Clement at Club Brugge, this could make a potential move happen.

The striker is currently playing for Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir FK on loan from Nottingham Forest, yet is not enjoying the most productive of seasons, failing to find the back of the net in eight matches so far.

Dennis has been forced to play on either wing this term but his preferred position is through the middle and this is an area the Belgian manager urgently needs replacements this month.

Kemar Roofe’s injury record is dismal, while Danilo is out of action until April and Cyriel Dessers has failed to sparkle since a big-money move in the summer.

This has left the 59-year-old light up top and a move for the Forest striker could be a stroke of genius, especially as he would be a big upgrade on Dessers.

Cyriel Dessers has failed to live up to expectations at Rangers

With Michael Beale looking to replace Alfredo Morelos last summer following his exit, Dessers was earmarked as a key target after scoring ten goals during the 2022/23 campaign for Cremonese.

It was clear after his first few matches that he was never the type of player that was going to replace Morelos, failing to bully opposition defenders, while he lacked a clinical edge in front of goal.

Indeed, across 30 games for the Ibrox side this term, Dessers has scored just nine goals, and he lacks a clear goalscoring instinct which is required to play as a centre-forward at the Gers.

The 29-year-old has missed 11 big chances in the Premiership this season, the most out of any player in the squad, while he also ranks fifth for scoring frequency (a goal every 187 minutes) and 14th for successful dribbles per game (0.4) and these statistics clearly indicate how much improving he needs to do in the second half of the season.

Dennis may not be having the best of seasons himself, but if Clement can get him back to how he was at Club Brugge and Watford, then he could turn into a shrewd signing indeed.

Emmanuel Dennis has played under Clement before

During his spell in Belgium for Brugge between 2019 and 2021, Dennis featured in 46 matches when Clement was the coach, and he found the back of the net ten times, along with registering five assists.

On the surface, this may not seem like the best strike rate in the world, yet Dennis scored twice against Real Madrid, while also netting against Manchester United and Zenit Saint Petersburg in European matches, proving his big-game mentality.

A move to Watford saw the £42k-per-week hitman score ten Premier League goals in 33 matches, chipping in with six assists, and it was clear he had found his level.

A big money transfer followed to newly promoted Forest in the summer of 2022, where he scored just twice in 19 league matches, and he hasn’t quite looked the same player since departing Vicarage Road two years ago.

During that goal-laden 2021/22 campaign, Dennis registered more goal contributions than Dessers (16 vs 12), scored more goals (ten vs nine), had more shot-creating actions per 90 (2.96 vs 2.62) and succeeded with more successful take-ons (68 vs 19), clearly showing that he was the more impressive striker.

While that season is firmly in the past, Dennis could thrive in Scottish football and a return to playing under Clement could be a catalyst for him to return to his goalscoring best.

Journalist Josh Bunting heaped praise on the Nigerian frontman during his wonderful spell at Watford, saying: “Emmanuel Dennis has been one of the most underrated players outside of Watford fans this season, he’s been a very good addition. 4 goals and 5 assists in 11 Premier League games should be being spoken about much more. Today he was absolutely electric from the start to finish.”

His spell in Turkey has been a nightmare and with the player seemingly interested in a move to Rangers, the former AS Monaco manager would be foolish not to consider it, especially as it will likely be a loan deal.

If the Light Blues are going to push Celtic all the way in the chase for the title while also aiming to go far in Europe, they need more firepower and Dennis could be reinvigorated with a move to the Premiership side.

Dessers hasn’t settled and while he will be given more time, plenty of the supporters have already given up on him turning his form around and this further accelerates the need for a new forward.

The next few weeks could see the club bring in some quality players and Dennis should be someone who arrives at Ibrox.