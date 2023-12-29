Rangers, with the fate of the Scottish Premiership title in their grasp, head into this weekend's Old Firm derby with the potential of closing the gap to as little as two points whilst keeping hold of their two games hand - summing up the power shift since the arrival of Philippe Clement. Competing for the title this season once seemed like a pipe dream, but now it's very much the reality at Ibrox.

After already securing the Belgian's first addition in the form of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Fabio Silva too, Rangers could now sign Clement's second transfer in the winter window, with one man eyed.

Rangers transfer news

After completing a deal to sign young Wolves forward Silva on loan, Clement told the official Rangers website: “I am delighted we have been able to secure the signing of Fabio, he is a highly-rated striker and it is fantastic to have him joining our squad for the remainder of the season. He is a young player who already has some great experience in his career in both England and in Europe, and I am looking forward to working with him moving forward.”

The focus has instantly shifted to further arrivals, however, with reports suggesting that Rangers could now sign another forward. Contact was made to sign Groningen forward Kevin van Veen earlier this week, and a new positive update has now emerged over a possible deal where he could become the second new arrival of 2024.

Football Insider shared a big transfer update on Friday, claiming Rangers are more likely to sign Van Veen than Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland in the January transfer window, and a loan move could now be a possibility which suits all parties involved. Van Veen is reportedly interested in a return to Scotland, having previously starred for Motherwell, whereas Groningen are also open to an exit for the Dutchman next month. As Rangers fight to regain the Scottish crown, it certainly seems as though adding firepower to Clement's side is the focus in the new year, with Van Veen potentially joining Silva in the list of January reinforcements.

"Phenomenal" Van Veen could form partnership with Silva

With Rangers looking to finally replace Alfredo Morelos, who left a gaping hole in their attack after departing last summer, they could form a lethal partnership by combining Silva and Van Veen. Silva, a raw talent who needs minutes and a confidence boost after a period to forget at Wolves, could learn from the more experienced Van Veen, who has starred in Scotland previously.

Whilst at Motherwell, Van Veen's stats speak for themselves. The forward found the back of the net 40 times in 83 games in all competitions, highlighting the firepower that he could hand Clement in the winter window. Van Veen unsurprisingly earned plenty of praise during his time at Motherwell, including from Stuart Kettlewell. He told BBC Sport:

"His attitude has been phenomenal, I've got an excellent relationship with him, and he produces for us. He's knocked out another two goals for us today, and if the guys play as well as they do round about him then he'll get chances and he'll take them."

When the winter window swings open, the Dutchman will certainly be one to keep an eye on, especially if Rangers look to add to the arrival of Silva.