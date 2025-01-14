Glasgow Rangers manager Philippe Clement may have been offered plenty of backing by new CEO Patrick Stewart, but the Ibrox faithful know that he isn’t the right choice to lead the club into the future.

Indeed, during the 3-1 victory over St Johnstone in Glasgow on Sunday afternoon, the Union Bears departed in the 55th minute as a sign of protest against the board and their decision to back the manager.

With the January transfer window in full swing, the only thing that might save Clement will be a deep run in Europe and winning the Scottish Cup.

The Premiership title race is all but over, as Celtic currently top the standings by a staggering 15 points.

The only positives from recent weeks have been the performances of certain individuals. Nico Raskin has impressed in recent weeks, even captaining the Gers to a memorable 3-0 win over Celtic at the start of the year.

Hamza Igamane has been the other big positive in the previous few months, emerging as someone who shouldn’t be dropped from the starting XI.

If he maintains this current form, then there will be a host of clubs queuing up to secure his signature this summer.

Hamza Igamane’s amazing season in numbers

Rangers were in need of another striker last summer. Despite Cyriel Dessers scoring 22 goals, he wasn’t the answer for Clement.

The arrival of Igamane for a fee believed to have been £1.7m was certainly a surprise, especially considering the youngster had not played senior football outside of Morocco before.

While seen as a big gamble, if the striker could settle and score goals, there was no doubt the Light Blues might strike gold on the Moroccan starlet.

Struck gold they have. Just seven months after moving to Scotland, Igamane has emerged as a hot prospect, one that has already scored 12 goals in just 21 appearances for the club thus far.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that Everton had sent scouts to watch the striker during the Europa League clash against Tottenham Hotspur. Igamane did his chances of a big move no harm by scoring the opener against the Premier League outfit.

Although the 22-year-old has eventually settled into the rigours of Scottish football, it has been in Europe where he has showcased his true talents and that he belongs at this level.

Across four Europa League games, he has netted four goals, scoring once every 48 minutes, along with having a stunning 67% goal conversion rate in the competition.

Furthermore, averaging 1.3 key passes and 1.3 successful dribbles on the continent indicates that Igamane offers more than just a clinical threat in the final third.

He has already endeared himself to the Ibrox faithful, who see the striker as the ideal heir to Alfredo Morelos, with the pair sharing similar attributes.

The more goals he scores, the higher the interest will be heading into the summer transfer window. If a big-money move comes in, he might just make the Light Blues a significant profit.

Having excellent players operating behind him will allow Igamane to improve as the season progresses. Though, should he stay, he could well be complemented by one of the SPFL's top young talents.

Rangers eye move for Dundee star

According to the Sun, Rangers are considering making a pre-contract move for Dundee starlet Lyall Cameron, who has enjoyed a wonderful season at Dens Park.

Cameron was briefly linked with a move to Glasgow last summer, but nothing materialised in the end. Celtic were the ones to sign a Dundee star, bringing Luke McCowan to the club, who has settled in well at Parkhead.

Could Cameron perhaps follow in his former teammate’s footsteps by making the switch from Dundee to Glasgow?

The report from the Sun claims that the Gers are leading the chase for Cameron’s signature, although there is plenty of interest from other parties.

The previous five January signings made by Rangers Player Club signed from Year Fabio Silva Wolves (loan) 2024 Mohamed Diomande FC Nordsjaelland 2024 Oscar Cortes Lens (loan) 2024 Todd Cantwell Norwich 2023 Nico Raskin Standard Liege 2023 Via Transfermarkt

The chance to win trophies and compete in Europe on a consistent basis suggests a move to Ibrox could be the perfect one for the player to take his game to the next level.

Why Rangers should sign Lyall Cameron

Earlier this season, following a game against Rangers, analyst John Walker took a look at his performance, saying: “Had a look at him closely v Rangers on Saturday & he was an absolute stand-out.”

So, he's already stood out against Clement's side but what could he offer if he signs in the summer? Well, in the Premiership this season, the Dundee sensation has already scored five goals and registered four assists. When taking into account all competitions, he has registered a total of 15 goal contributions.

This tally is made even more remarkable considering he has operated either in the centre of the Dundee midfield or at times, as a defensive midfielder.

Should he move to Ibrox, could his future be in a more advanced role? It's something that would see him linking up directly with Igamane.

Considering Cameron has created four big chances in the top flight throughout 2024/25, along with averaging 1.7 key passes and succeeding with 0.6 dribbles per game, he could be excellent if he moved slightly further forward should he join Rangers.

Averaging 59.7 touches of the ball per game demonstrates his willingness to often get involved during games, not shying away from the challenge of more illustrious teams.

These statistics should be enough for Clement to see that he could add a quality midfielder to his squad for nothing, boosting the homegrown quota in the process.

Aged just 22, Cameron still has plenty of development to do. A move to Ibrox could be fundamental in achieving his dreams while improving as a player.

At the time of writing, the youngster has 12 caps for the Scotland U21 side. Switching to Rangers ahead of next season could see him garner the attention of Steve Clarke, who might find it hard to ignore him.