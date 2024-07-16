Glasgow Rangers may have begun their summer rebuilding job at Ibrox, but it is far from finished. With just three weeks to go until the season opener, Philippe Clement will be keen on signing at least another three or four players to speed this process up.

The oldest player that has signed is Liam Kelly, who is 28, as it appears the Belgian is building for the future. While this policy may pay dividends in the next few years, the Ibrox faithful are a hard bunch to satiate at the best of times, which means some experience is needed.

One of the newest links is to a midfielder who is currently playing in the Swiss top flight, but he could perhaps turn into Steven Davis 2.0 for Rangers.

Rangers showing interest in Senegalese midfielder

According to reports, Rangers have reportedly made contact with BSC Young Boys midfielder Cheikh Niasse to try and lure the player to Scotland this summer.

Nothing has been said about the potential transfer fee that the 24-year-old could cost the Glasgow side, and it remains to be seen whether Young Boys will want to cash in on one of their prized assets ahead of the new season.

If Clement is successful, he could be signing a player similar in style to Davis, whose presence has been missed in the heart of the Gers midfield recently.

How Cheikh Niasse compares to Davis

Davis, particularly during his second spell at the Light Blues, dictated games on a regular basis for the club, and he was incredible during the title-winning 2020/21 campaign.

Indeed, across 35 games that season, the midfielder finished with an 89% pass success rate, along with averaging 81.7 touches and being dribbled past on just 0.7 occasions per game, showing how imperative he was to their success.

For Young Boys, Niasse finished the season with an 83% pass success rate while averaging 48.7 touches in just 22 starts, showing his talents in the heart of the midfield.

Cheikh Niasse in the Swiss Super League last season Accurate passes per game 31.1 Big chances created 2 Key passes per game 0.5 Touches per game 48.7 Total duels won per game 4.1 Tackles per game 1.7 Possession lost per game 8.8 Interceptions per game 1.4 Via Sofascore

Defensively, he is also excellent, as evidenced by the fact he ranks in the top 4% for blocks per 90 (2.02) and in the top 1% for interceptions per 90 (2.69) when compared to his positional peers in leagues similar to the Swiss top-flight, proving that he isn’t just impressing among his own teammates, but also when likened to other players from different leagues.

Rangers Journal founder Kai Watson lavished praise on the African talent amid the recent links, taking to X to say: “A strong, ball winning midfielder who’s capable going forward. A good ball carrier and passer of the ball, Cheikh Niasse is the perfect profile for what we’re needing in the middle of the pitch.”

That ability to pass and progress the play certainly sounds like Davis and thus, he could be exactly what Clement needs in order to establish some control during matches next season, something that let the club down towards the end of the 2023/24 campaign. Just imagine that partnership alongside fellow summer arrival, Mohamed Diomande.

The Ivorian boasts similar qualities, surging forward to provide 1.5 key passes per match in Rangers colours last term but also making 1.5 tackles a game.

If Rangers sign Niasse and partner him with Diomande, it could turn into a wonderful piece of transfer business.