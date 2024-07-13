Since the 1990s, Glasgow Rangers have prided themselves on having midfielders who are capable of changing games in an instant, whether it be through a goal or a pass, or simply controlling matches from the middle of the pitch.

Ian Durrant, Paul Gascoigne, Iain Ferguson and Steven Davis embody the type of player that thrived at Rangers under the astute management of the late great Walter Smith. It is clear that the Light Blues have missed a presence like this in the midfield over the previous couple of years.

There is one name missing from the list in the previous paragraph. A player who, at his peak, helped Rangers dominate Scottish football in an era which saw Alex McLeish’s men face arguably the strongest Celtic squad in recent memory.

Who can forget Barry Ferguson? The midfield maestro who could score, operate box to box and offer wonderful leadership skills, which enabled the club to win a plethora of honours during his two spells at the club.

Barry Ferguson’s Rangers statistics

The Scot made a total of 428 appearances for the Gers between 1997 and 2009, scoring 61 goals in the process.

He played under a host of managers, including Smith and McLeish, winning 15 major trophies at Rangers, while captaining the team to the UEFA Cup final in 2008.

Advocaat made him the youngest ever Rangers captain at the turn of the century and this inspired him to new heights. He played a key role in the Light Blues winning the 2002 Scottish Cup final, scoring a stunning free-kick to level the scores, before scoring 18 goals during the 2002/03 season as McLeish led his team to the treble.

Has Scotland produced a greater midfield talent in the previous 25 years than Ferguson? That argument is for a different day, but there is no doubting his influence in the heart of the Rangers' midfield across his two spells.

While there have been a few talents emerging through the academy recently, no one has emerged as the ‘next Barry Ferguson’ as yet.

Maybe Philippe Clement will have to shop in the transfer market for a midfielder who is capable of doing the things Ferguson did 20 years ago.

Might this lead to a move for a sublime Scottish talent who is attracting plenty of interest after his performances throughout the 2023/24 campaign…

Rangers have scouted Scottish midfield sensation

According to Football Scotland, Rangers are showing plenty of interest in Motherwell starlet Lennon Miller this summer.

The report from earlier this week states that the club sent scouts to watch the youngster in action for the Steelmen during a pre-season match against Livingston earlier this month.

The midfielder has a contract with Motherwell until 2026, which means the club won't be in any rush to cash in on their prized asset this summer, despite the growing interest from the Light Blues.

He may only be 17, but Miller has prodigious talent which could see him go far in the professional game and, with Clement clearing aiming to bring as much Scottish talent to the club as possible, Miller would be an ideal signing.

Lennon Miller’s season in numbers for Motherwell

Miller may have made his first team debut during the 2022/23 season, but it was last term when he enjoyed a breakthrough year for his club.

Indeed, the midfielder made an impressive 32 appearances in all competitions for Motherwell, scoring once while registering three assists in the process.

His displays from the heart of the midfield were a joy to watch, and he even shone against Rangers during Motherwell’s 2-1 victory over the club back in March.

In that tie, Miller won ten of his 12 total duels, played one key pass, made three tackles and interceptions per match to give Clement a glimpse of the future and allowing the youngster to demonstrate exactly what he could bring to the team.

Stuart Kettlewell – the Motherwell manager – praised Miller in October last year, dubbing him a “special talent” after his impressive start to the season.

Further praise came from talent scout Jacek Kulig, who said: "17 years of age. A real midfield machine. Such an interesting box-to-box midfielder. The future of Scottish football.”

Lennon Miller's Premiership stats during 2023/24 Goals 0 Assists 2 Key passes per game 0.5 Total duels won per game 5.8 Tackles per game 1.8 Successful dribbles per game 0.3 Possession lost per game 11.2 Via Sofascore

The future indeed. Could he emerge as the rightful heir to Ferguson should he move to Ibrox this summer?

What Lennon Miller could offer Rangers

While Miller may not be as forward-thinking as Ferguson was, especially in his prime, there is no doubting his strengths in the centre of the pitch with regard to winning duels and circulating the ball.

Last season, the 17-year-old won 5.8 total duels per game – a success rate of 68% - along with averaging six ball recoveries per game, averaging 1.8 tackles per game and winning 1.6 fouls each match, showing how effective he is in the midfield.

Although his 70% pass success rate wasn’t the best figure, this increased to 82% within his own half, suggesting that the midfielder took more risks in the opposition half, attempting to make more forward passes.

This is a wonderful quality to have, and it shows that Miller is not scared of losing the ball, as he knows there will be plenty of other chances for him to contribute.

Ferguson was also a risk-taker, someone who always tried to move the ball forward as often as possible. The hype surrounding the Motherwell gem has certainly been justified by his superb displays last year.

The chance to move to a club like Rangers this summer could be ideal for both parties. Miller will want to showcase his abilities on a much higher stage and, given that the Light Blues could qualify for the Champions League, it is an offer too good to turn down surely.

For Clement, bringing another Scottish talent to the club will allow him to have an option in his team who could emerge as a key player for Rangers over the next five–ten years.

A summer move is certainly a no-brainer for all involved.