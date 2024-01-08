Glasgow Rangers have already started their winter transfer business with intent, bringing in striker Fabio Silva on a loan deal to Ibrox until the end of the current campaign.

It proves that Philippe Clement isn’t resting on his laurels following a positive start to his spell at the Gers and is clearly looking for ways to bolster his squad.

With the winter break in operation until 20 January, the Light Blues have a week left to prepare for the second half of the season and, considering they are fighting on both domestic and European fronts, more signings are a necessity rather than a want.

With this in mind, a few names have been mentioned regarding a potential move to Ibrox, but the latest player could perhaps be the most exciting link yet…

Rangers transfer news – Oscar Zambrano

It comes as no surprise to any of the supporters that Clement is targeting a midfielder this month, especially as this area of the first team has been struck with plenty of injuries to key players.

The likes of John Lundstram, Jose Cifuentes, Ryan Jack, and Nico Raskin were all unavailable at one stage, leading to the 49-year-old coach playing Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell – a right back and attacking midfielder – as his pairing at the heart of the midfield at one stage.

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, the Light Blues are watching midfielder Oscar Zambrano, yet they face an almighty battle to secure his signature this month.

Previous 10 signings in January by Rangers Player Year signed Fabio Silva 2024 Todd Cantwell 2023 Nico Raskin 2023 Aaron Ramsey 2022 James Sands 2022 Mateusz Zukowski 2022 Amad Diallo 2022 Scott Wright 2021 Jack Simpson 2021 Ianis Hagi 2020 Via Transfermarkt

Celtic are also keen admirers, but it is the clout of the Premier League which may prove to be the destination for the 19-year-old talent.

Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion have discussed making a move for the player, according to Bailey, yet it is AFC Bournemouth who are emerging as the frontrunners for his signature.

An alleged price tag of £5.5m may prove to be a stumbling block unless Clement can move on some deadwood this month, but he will have to be swift considering the teams who are watching him.

The youngster could very well be Clement’s own Moises Caicedo, with the pair sharing similar attributes from their favoured deep-lying midfield role, and it would be a stunning coup for the Glasgow side if they managed to pull off a move.

How Oscar Zambrano compares to Moises Caicedo

Like the current Chelsea gem, Zambrano started his career in his homeland, currently turning out for Ecuadorian outfit LDU Quito, whereas Caicedo played for Independiente before securing a career-changing move to Brighton in 2021.

Caicedo likes to dictate the play from deep and possesses wonderful physical and technical abilities, which have made him a standout so far in his young career.

The 22-year-old currently ranks in the top 4% with regard to pass completion percentage per 90 minutes when compared to positional peers across Europe (90.1%) while last season in the Premier League, the youngster made 100 tackles, good enough to rank him second behind Joao Palhinha. It's clear, therefore, that he can influence the game from the heart of the midfield.

U23 scout Antonio Mango praised Zambrano for his performances at the U20 World Cup in May 2023, saying: “Ecuador may have scored 12 goals at U20 World Cup (Highest) but Zambrano is one to have caught my eye. His discipline and awareness combined with terrific passing ability is fantastic. The Unsung Hero.”

It is clear he could turn into Caicedo 2.0 and this is a move which Rangers simply cannot let escape, especially with his ceiling being so high and the fact he has the potential to make the club a massive profit in the future.

Oscar Zambrano’s career statistics

The 19-year-old has already made 48 appearances for his club side since making his debut back in 2022 and is clearly on a fast track to a career in Europe in the not-too-distant future.

During the 2023 league campaign for his club side, Zambrano finished with a stunning 91% pass success rate along with losing possession just 4.8 times per game and recovering 4.3 balls per game, already showcasing his Caicedo-esque abilities at such a tender age.

This has led to praise from a variety of courses, with South American football expert Nathan Joyes dubbing the midfielder as a “classy operator” who is “very mature for his age” last month as Premier League sides circle him like vultures.

He still has plenty of development to do, but moving to Rangers and experiencing the chance to win trophies and play European football could be ideal for the teenager to begin what could be a productive career in Europe.

He has yet to make his debut for Ecuador, but it surely won't be long before he makes the step-up and his displays in the U20 World Cup last year will surely put manager Felix Sanchez on high alert.

Zambrano started all of Ecuador’s four matches in the competition, and he was sublime throughout. Not only did he achieve an 89% pass success rate, but the midfielder also demonstrated his wonderful defensive abilities by making 2.5 tackles and 1.8 interceptions per game, along with winning 57% of his ground duels.

While not known for his attacking skills, he did average 2.3 key passes per game for his nation, along with succeeding with 100% of his dribble attempts, proving that he could perhaps play a hybrid role in the future, which would be a big advantage for Clement.

The Belgian coach is desperate to reinvigorate his midfield with some young talent and Zambrano certainly fits the bill.

Although the lure of the Premier League may prove to be too much for Rangers to cope with, Clement will regret not making a more concrete offer for a player who could explode and shine on the continent, similar to Caicedo last season for Brighton.

He eventually made the move to Chelsea for a staggering fee of £115m. It may be too early to discuss this type of fee with regard to Zambrano, yet it shows just what could be achieved by developing highly-rated young talent.