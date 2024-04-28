Philippe Clement faces arguably his most important six games in charge of Glasgow Rangers as the Premiership season enters its post-split phase.

Five more league games followed by the Scottish Cup final could see Rangers either win a treble or finish the season having lifted only the League Cup.

Back in September – after just three wins in seven league games – being in this current position would have been classified as a success, but it feels as though the Light Blues have wasted their chance in recent weeks.

A dismal defeat to Ross County was sandwiched between draws against Celtic and Dundee which derailed the title challenge, giving their Old Firm rivals the advantage.

Ahead of the clash against St Mirren this afternoon, Clement may need to rejig his starting XI once again due to injury problems affecting his squad.

“Sima will be out, I hope to see him again this season he is very motivated for that,” said the manager during his press conference on Friday afternoon.

“Matondo got a bad tackle against Hearts and is doubtful for the weekend. Ridvan and Jack I expect back in training next week.”

Ultimately, it will be injuries which could cost the Gers another Premiership crown, as far foo many of their key players have been missing for important games.

Sima will be the hardest to replace, but here's a a look at three options that could be considered…

1 The obvious choice

Ross McCausland

During the last few games Sima has featured, he has played on the right wing, which means Clement has a few options available to him who could potentially make his way into the starting XI.

McCausland would certainly be the most obvious choice, considering he is the most natural right-winger in the current squad.

Since making his breakthrough earlier this season, the 20-year-old has featured in 33 matches this season, scoring twice while notching three assists in all competitions.

Ross McCausland in the Premiership for Rangers Goals 1 Assists 2 Key passes per game 1.4 Big chances created 2 Successful dribbles per game 0.8 Via Sofascore

Clement has nurtured him well, however, taking him out of the firing line when things get heated, which has meant the winger dropped to the bench for the previous five matches.

There is no doubting his quality though. Among his teammates in the Premiership this season, McCausland currently ranks seventh for key passes per game (1.4) along with ranking ninth for successful dribbles per game (0.8), suggesting that he has taken no time at all integrating with the rest of the first team squad.

With six games left, the Northern Irishman could fill the void left by Sima’s injury and show Clement exactly how much he wants to become a regular starter in the first team ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Delivering an impressive performance against St Mirren could be the catalyst for this becoming a reality.

2 The tactical tweak

Todd Cantwell

The Englishman has thrived since being used as a number ten under Clement, going on a run of scoring five league goals in seven games at the turn of the year, and it looked as though the Gers had an ideal creative talent looking to make things click.

He hasn’t scored since a 2-1 win over Aberdeen in February, however, missing a few games due to suffering a hamstring injury a couple of weeks later, which derailed the progress that he had made.

Hailed as a “catalyst” by journalist Josh Bunting following a wonderful spell towards the end of last season, it's fair to say that he hasn’t quite lived up to his billing at times this term.

Against Hearts in the Scottish Cup semi-final last weekend, the 26-year-old delivered arguably his finest performance in weeks, notching two assists as Cyriel Dessers netted twice to send the Gers back to Hampden next month for the final.

Moving him out wide to the right could allow Clement to unleash Lawrence through the middle – where he is usually best – but still have Cantwell present within the team.

The former Norwich City starlet scored against Sparta Prague from the right wing earlier this season and while it may not be his favoured role, due to Sima’s absence, it could potentially be an option for Clement against St Mirren.

3 The wildcard option

Dujon Sterling

Recently, due to Yilmaz’s injury and Borna Barisic’s worrying loss of form, Sterling had been operating as a left-back to good effect.

Against Celtic, the 24-year-old won an impressive ten of his 12 ground duels contested during the contest, along with making one key pass, attempting two dribbles and making four tackles, showing that he can shine wherever Clement deploys him.

Indeed, this season alone, Sterling has played in six positions under the Belgian, including one game as a right-winger.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

That came against Benfica during the first league of the Europa League last 16 clash in Portugal. Not only was it his first start in the position, but Sterling scored his first-ever senior professional goal during what was an excellent performance.

A few weeks earlier, he came off the bench to replace Scott Wright on the flank and did well during the second half, even winning a penalty and making one key pass, showing the manager that he could contribute in an attacking sense too.

The likelihood is, Clement will start Sterling at left-back like he has done for the previous few matches as it is a position he has plenty of experience in.

Should the Belgian go with Barisic, however, this may open up a space for Sterling to be deployed elsewhere, with the right-wing being a realistic option should all else fail.

Whatever team the 50-year-old tactician puts out this afternoon, all he will be expecting is a solid performance and three points, which still gives the Light Blues a chance to win the Premiership.

The last few matches will all be like cup finals and Rangers will need Celtic to drop points, but it has happened before and it will happen again. It promises to be an exciting run-in, that’s for sure.