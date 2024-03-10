Highlights Cyriel Dessers' inconsistency upfront could cost him his place against Hibs despite his 16 goals this season.

Kemar Roofe, with 38 goals in 96 games, could be a strong alternative to Dessers if given a chance to start.

Roofe's history against Hibs with two goals and two assists in previous matches makes him a compelling option up front for Rangers.

Glasgow Rangers face a sharp turnaround in matches as they take on Hibs in the Scottish Cup this evening, just three days after drawing 2-2 against Benfica in Lisbon.

The result was an excellent one, especially considering how many wide players Philippe Clement was missing, and the focus now turns to domestic matters.

Collectively, it was a solid team performance against the Portuguese giants, yet there were a few individuals who perhaps could have contributed more.

Yet again, it was Cyriel Dessers who let the side down due to a poor display in leading the line and this could cost him his place against Hibs.

Cyriel Dessers’ game in numbers vs Benfica

Although he has scored 16 goals this season, Dessers has missed more than his fair share of chances. Indeed, the Nigerian has missed 20 big chances in the league so far, and it proves that he is unpredictable in the final third.

In midweek, the 29-year-old took just 17 touches during the match, while he failed to make a single shot or succeed with any of his two dribble attempts.

Cyriel Dessers' statistics vs Benfica Goals 0 Total shots 0 Dribble attempts (successful) 2 (0) Touches 17 Total duels contested (won) 8 (2) Via Sofascore

Dessers also won just two of the eight duels he contested as he was easily bullied off the ball, and his performance was yet another poor one in a Rangers shirt.

He was subbed off in the 76th minute to be replaced by Kemar Roofe - and the Jamaican could be the ideal replacement for him against Hibs today.

Kemar Roofe could terrorise Hibs

The 31-year-old is entering into the final few months of his £26k-per-week contract, and judging by how prone he is to injury, it is unlikely he will be offered an extension on his deal.

He has missed 96 games during his four seasons as a player for the Light Blues, yet when he is fit and ready to perform, Roofe is arguably one of the finest forwards at the club.

A return of 38 goals in 96 games is not bad at all considering his issues, and he could still have a big part to play between now and May.

Previously hailed as “important” by former manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Roofe has scored twice this season, and his last goal against Real Betis allowed the Light Blues to seal a famous 3-2 victory in Spain, sending them through to the last 16 of the Europa League as group winners.

However, he has not started a Premiership match since a 2-0 win over St Johnstone in September, and it could be a massive gamble for Clement to unleash him into the fray later today.

It could be a wise one, especially if he can get into the game, as a fit Roofe is a very good player to have available and he can cause more problems than Dessers, that’s for sure.

With Danilo still recovering from injury and Fabio Silva being deployed on the left wing due to players being absent, Roofe is the only realistic choice to replace Dessers in the starting XI.

In five previous matches against Hibs, the 31-year-old has scored twice and grabbed two assists, indicating that he could be the perfect choice to start up front for the Gers this evening.