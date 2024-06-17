Glasgow Rangers head of recruitment Nils Koppen does not seem to be wasting much time as he has been hard at work to improve the squad in recent weeks.

The summer transfer window only officially opened for business on Friday but the Light Blues chief has already agreed three deals for the club.

Winger Oscar Cortes will return to Ibrox for a second loan stint from RC Lens, with an obligation to make it permanent next summer, Brazilian left-back Jefte has joined on a permanent deal from Fluminense, and centre-back Clinton Nsiala will join at the start of next month after his contract with AC Milan expires.

The Light Blues have also been linked with moves for Bayern Munich's Yusuf Kabadayi, Aberdeen's Connor Barron, Rapid Bucharest's Albion Rrahmani, and Bristol City marksman Tommy Conway.

This suggests that there is plenty more business to be done by the Scottish giants before the transfer window officially slams shut at the end of August.

A new centre-forward appears to be on the agenda for Koppen and Philippe Clement, as shown by the links to Rrahmani and Conway, and they have now been urged to pursue a finisher from the SPFL.

Rangers urged to sign Aberdeen sensation

Speaking to IbroxNews recently, former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson has suggested that the club should swoop to sign Bojan Miovski from Aberdeen.

He claimed that signing the North Macedonia international would be a "no-brainer" move for the Scottish giants as he could enjoy a couple of great seasons at Ibrox before being sold down south for "big bucks".

That would make him a successful signing on and off the pitch for the Gers as they would get a fantastic player for however long he stays, and they would then be able to profit on him and reinvest that money in the next wave of talent.

Ferguson also tipped the impressive marksman to rattle in a sensational tally of up to 40 goals in all competitions for the Light Blues, after Cyriel Dessers scored 22 goals in his debut term.

The retired Scotsman said: "If you can imagine a Rangers side at it, playing well, full pelt every week, I can see [Miovsk] scoring 30-40 goals in a Rangers side with the amount of chances we’d be able to make for him."

His suggestion has not come out of nowhere, however, as FotMob named Rangers as one of a number of clubs eyeing up the Dons star back in April, alongside the likes of Celtic, Southampton, and Bologna.

However, it remains to be seen how viable a deal is for him at his moment in time and the more recent links to Rrahmani and Conway suggest that he may not be at the top of their wishlist at the time of writing.

If Koppen and Clement do end up securing a deal to sign the impressive SPFL forward, though, then they could land a big upgrade on Dessers at the top end of the pitch.

Cyriel Dessers' struggles in front of goal for Rangers

Former Gers head coach Michael Beale swooped to sign the Nigeria international from Italian side Cremonese for a reported fee of £5.4m last summer.

It was a sizeable fee to pay for a then-28-year-old attacker who had just scored six goals from an xG tally of 7.15 in the Serie A for his former club last term.

He had not made the most of the opportunities that had been created for him in Italy, as his side were relegated to the Serie B, and his lacklustre finishing was on display again in a Rangers shirt.

Dessers ended the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign with a return of 16 goals in 35 appearances, which is a respectable goal tally on the face of it.

However, the 29-year-old forward missed a staggering 27 'big chances' in the top-flight. No other Rangers player even hit double figures for 'big chances' spurned, which speaks to how incredibly wasteful he was in front of goal.

23/24 Premiership Cyriel Dessers Appearances 35 Goals 16 Big chances missed 27 Pass accuracy 70% Ground duel success rate 29% Aerial duel success rate 40%

As you can see in the table above, Dessers also struggled in and out of possession with his inconsistent passing and weak play off the ball, as opposition defenders found it far too easy to dominate him - particularly on the deck.

These statistics show that the experienced number nine is a liability for Rangers in build-up play and in the final third, due to his lacklustre finishing.

Why Bojan Miovski would be an upgrade on Cyriel Dessers

Miovski has similar weaknesses to Dessers in terms of what he offers in the build-up phase of play due to his slim frame and lack of passing quality.

The left-footed whiz only completed 69% of his attempted passes and won 34% of his ground duels in the Premiership this season, which does not suggest that there is much of a difference between the pair in that respect.

However, the 24-year-old star could come in as an upgrade on the Nigerian flop because of his fantastic quality when the ball drops for him in the final third.

Miovski, who scored 18 goals in 42 games in his first season with the Dons, racked up a tally of 26 goals and four assists in 54 appearances in all competitions this term.

Unlike Dessers, however, his impressive goalscoring numbers came without him missing more 'big chances' than he scored for Aberdeen across his two seasons in the Premiership.

Bojan Miovski 22/23 Premiership 23/24 Premiership Appearances 37 38 Goals 16 16 Minutes per goal 181 197 Big chances missed 15 16 Conversion rate 23% 15% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, the Dons whiz scored 32 goals and missed 31 'big chances' in his first two seasons in the top-flight, whilst Dessers spurned 27 'big chances' in just one year in the league.

These statistics suggest that Miovski has the quality to offer far more in front of goal in terms of the efficiency of his finishing, given his goal to missed 'big chances' ratio, and that he could hit far more than 16 if provided with the quality of chances that the ex-Serie A man had in a Gers shirt.

That could be vital for Clement as his Rangers team only scored 85 goals from an xG of 99.4 in the Premiership, an underperformance of 14.4, and that suggests that they are in desperate need of high-quality finishers.

The Aberdeen sensation fits the bill, given the statistics suggest he would be an upgrade on Dessers as a finisher, and that is why they should consider Ferguson's suggestion this summer.