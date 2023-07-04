Glasgow Rangers have “completed” a deal to bring Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers to the Scottish Premiership, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Are Rangers signing Cyriel Dessers?

Back in June, Football Insider claimed that the Sky Blues had opened talks regarding a deal for the 28-year-old, who is claimed to be a long-term target of Michael Beale, and it wasn’t long before he had convinced the player to get on side.

Reliable reporter Scott Burns stated that the Nigeria international is “keen on a move” to join the Gers with part of his reasoning being that he wants to experience playing football in the Champions League, something which the outfit north of the border can provide regardless of how far in the competition that they get.

The Glasgow outfit just yesterday were stated to have welcomed the attacker for a medical after he agreed to signing a five-year contract following the acceptance of a bid, and the final price tag between the two parties has now been decided and also made public knowledge.

Taking to Twitter, the ever-on-the-ball transfer guru Romano revealed that Rangers have now finished negotiations for Dessers who is set to imminently be unveiled as the manager’s latest arrival. He wrote:

“Rangers have completed Cyriel Dessers deal with Cremonese — it will be done and sealed on Tuesday. Understand Rangers will pay €5m (£4.2m) fee plus €1.5m (£1.2m) in add-ons.”

Will Dessers be a good signing for Rangers?

Following the departure of Alfredo Morelos, Rangers recruited Sam Lammers from Atalanta to take his place, but one centre-forward reinforcement clearly wasn’t enough for Beale who has turned his attention towards Dessers, and it’s no surprise he’s caught his eye.

The Stirr Associates client has racked up nine goal contributions (seven goals and two assists) in 29 appearances for a struggling Cremonese side and last season recorded a total of 49 shots over the course of the campaign, which was the second-highest throughout his squad, as per FBRef.

The Tongeren native will also provide the boss with plenty of versatility with his ability to operate everywhere across the frontline, including as a second striker and out wide on both the left and right flanks alongside his usual role through the middle, making him a great option to have in the building.

The Teddy Bears will want to create a squad this summer that are capable of seriously competing for titles and silverware with their Old Firm rivals Celtic, and with the calibre of players including Jack Butland, Dujon Sterling, Kieran Dowell and Abdallah Sima who have put pen to paper so far, the incoming attacker will only strengthen the boss’ ranks even further.

Whether Beale’s thought process will be to play Lammers and Dessers up top alongside each other as a pair or use one of them as the main striker and the other as a back-up yet remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, he’ll be spoilt for choice with the positive impact and strong force that the two of them are likely to create together.