Glasgow Rangers are in talks regarding a summer swoop to bring Cyriel Dessers to the Scottish Premiership, according to reports.

Who is Cyriel Dessers?

The Nigeria international is a striker who currently plays his football for Cremonese having moved there from KRC Genk last summer, and during his debut season at the Giovanni Zini Stadium, he clocked up a total of 29 appearances under Davide Ballardini.

The Scottish Daily Mail (via Ibrox News) first credited Michael Beale with an interest in the 28-year-old and revealed that he was one of the names “on a list” of targets being considered for the upcoming window, and it wasn’t long before the boss made his opening move.

The Daily Record earlier this month reported that the Light Blues had submitted a seven-figure bid for the Serie B forward after seeing their initial offer turned down which resulted in the two parties getting locked in talks, though it would appear that there has now been a successful breakthrough in negotiations.

Are Rangers signing Dessers?

According to Football Insider, Rangers are "pursuing" a move for Dessers with talks firmly "underway" ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The Cremonese striker has been a target north of the border for "some time" and it's stated that a fee of £5m "could be enough" to get a deal over the line this summer.

The Italian outfit are looking to "trim costs" following their recent relegation so are resigned to selling some of their prized assets, one of those being the attacker who could well be on his way to Glasgow.

Rangers have confirmed that Alfredo Morelos has left the club upon the expiration of his contract so Beale will need a natural centre-forward to replace him, and having been described as someone who is “awkward to play against” because of his physical strength by journalist Josh Bunting, Dessers could be the perfect successor.

The Stirr Associates client, who has the versatility to operate everywhere across the frontline, posted 13 goal contributions (ten goals and three assists) from 32 appearances in all competitions last season so was prolific in the final third, but he also posed a threat when he wasn’t on the scoresheet.

Dessers ranked in the 92nd percentile for number of attacking touches in the opposition’s penalty area and recorded 49 shots over the course of the term which was the second-highest total throughout his squad, as per FBRef, so should he sign on the dotted line, it would be a massive coup for Beale.