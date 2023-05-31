Glasgow Rangers ended their 2022/23 campaign with a 3-0 win over St Mirren last weekend in the Scottish Premiership and the focus must now turn to the upcoming summer transfer window.

Michael Beale ended his first season in charge of the Light Blues without a trophy to show for his efforts and should be aiming to improve his squad in the coming weeks to ensure that his side is competing for major honours next term.

According to Monday's edition of The Scottish Daily Mail [via Ibrox News], one player the club are interested in snapping up is Cremonese attacker Cyriel Dessers.

Who is Cyriel Dessers?

He is a 28-year-old Nigerian striker who has been playing his football in the top-flight of Italian football this season and could come in as a big upgrade on current Gers ace Antonio Colak.

The Croatian centre-forward, who has been touted with a possible exit from Ibrox this summer, scored three goals and assisted one in 11 Premiership appearances after Beale arrived during the break for the 2022 World Cup. He also managed one strike in four cup appearances in 2023.

These statistics show that the ex-PAOK man has struggled under the English boss as the dynamo has rarely found the back of the net and offered little in the way of creativity for his teammates.

Whereas, Dessers has the potential to come in and offer far more than the 29-year-old in the final third based on his form over the last two seasons.

Back in April, journalist Josh Bunting hailed the ace as an "excellent" signing for Cremonese and described him as being "awkward" for defenders to play against due to his strength, as the marksman plundered six goals and two assists in 19 starts in the Serie A.

This comes after the finisher enjoyed an exceptional campaign on loan at Feyenoord in the Netherlands. He racked up 19 goals and three assists in 16 starts across the Eredivisie and Europa Conference League combined, which shows that the Nigerian international has the quality to be a prolific scorer for his side, in comparison to Colak's struggles at the top end of the pitch this year.

The £19k-per-week star has proven himself in a major European league, in Italy, and on the continental stage, for Feyenoord, and this indicates that the gem would be able to handle the switch to Ibrox, given that the talent has already adapted to multiple competitions and countries.

Therefore, Dessers could come in as a big upgrade on Colak by offering far more quality in front of goal on a regular basis, which could, in turn, improve Beale's squad next term.