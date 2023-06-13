An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their attempts to add a new centre-forward to their squad in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Cyriel Dessers to Rangers?

According to Football Insider, the Light Blues are in talks with Serie A side Cremonese over a deal to sign Nigerian no.9 Cyriel Dessers ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that the Scottish giants are pursuing the 28-year-old attacker as they attempt to replace Alfredo Morelos, who left the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last month.

It states that a fee in the region of £5m would be enough to tempt the Italian side into parting ways with the ace, although it remains to be seen how much the Gers are willing to shell out for his services.

Would Cyriel Dessers be a good signing for Rangers?

The Cremonese ace could be an excellent addition to the squad as Michael Beale could find a dream heir to Morelos by snapping him up.

Rangers man Sergio Porrini has claimed that he would not be "surprised" to see Dessers score more than 20 goals for the Light Blues and stated that the "fans will love" the gem. The Spaniard also revealed that the striker would not be "fazed" by replacing the Colombian international as he is "confident" in his ability.

Morelos scored 124 goals in 269 appearances for the Gers and proved himself to be a consistent goalscorer over his six seasons at Ibrox. He averaged 21 goals per campaign and Dessers is a player with the quality to come in and replicate that success in front of goal.

The Nigerian international has found the back of the net 111 times in 280 club matches in his career and struck six times during the Serie A in the 2022/23 campaign. However, his form during the 2021/22 season for Feyenoord suggests that he has the ability to be a prolific scorer for Rangers - if Beale can get the best out of him.

In that year in the Netherlands, Dessers scored nine goals in nine starts in the Eredivisie and plundered an impressive ten goals in seven starts in the Europa Conference League, along with one goal in one domestic cup appearance.

That 20-goal haul shows that the potential is there for the 28-year-old to arrive at Ibrox and take over from Morelos as the go-to man for goals in Scotland and that is why he could be a dream replacement for Beale this summer if the club can strike a £5m deal in the coming weeks.