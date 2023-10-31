Former Glasgow Rangers head coach Michael Beale was allowed to complete an overhaul of his playing squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The English tactician decided to shake things up after the club failed to bring a single piece of silverware back to Ibrox at the end of last season, with a host of players moving on or coming in.

Ryan Kent, Alfredo Morelos, Glen Kamara, Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield, Antonio Colak, and Ianis Hagi were among those who moved on, either on free transfers, on a permanent basis, or on loan.

These exits opened the door for new signings to be brought in and Beale was able to snap up nine new recruits throughout the summer transfer window.

Rangers 2023 summer signings Player Type of deal Abdallah Sima Loan Jack Butland Free Dujon Sterling Free Kieran Dowell Free Leon Balogun Free Jose Cifuentes Permanent Sam Lammers Permanent Cyriel Dessers Permanent Danilo Permanent

As you can see in the table above, the ex-Gers boss splashed the cash on three new centre-forward options to bolster their attacking options after Colak and Morelos' departures.

Lammers was reportedly brought in from Atalanta for a fee of £3.5m, whilst Dessers came in for an initial £4.3m from Italian side Cremonese. Danilo was the most expensive acquisition, though, as he was signed from Feyenoord for a fee that could rise to £6m.

The former two have struggled to hit their stride in Glasgow and new manager Philippe Clement could look to the January transfer window to reignite the club's interest in Hearts forward Lawrence Shankland, who could be a dream foil for Danilo.

Rangers' interest in Shankland

TEAMtalk reported in June of this year that the Gers were eyeing up a possible swoop to sign the Scottish Premiership marksman to improve their attack.

The outlet claimed that he ranked highly in Beale's list of number nine targets and that the Ibrox giants were considering whether or not to submit an offer for his services.

At that point, only Sterling, Dowell, and Butland had been signed by Rangers. This means that their interest in Shankland predated the deals for Dessers, Lammers, and Danilo.

However, it remains unknown as to why the Gers and Beale opted against a swoop for the Scottish marksman in order to pursue the other three, who did eventually arrive in Glasgow.

Clement could now look to put that right by reigniting the interest in Shankland for the January transfer window. Journalist Jonny McFarlane recently claimed that the club will need to sign another number nine at the start of next year and stated that the Hearts star did his chances no harm with his performance against the Light Blues.

Shankland's performance against Rangers

The Gers beat Hearts 2-1 at Ibrox on Sunday and the right-footed whiz gave a great account of himself with his display at the top end of the pitch for the away side.

His goal gave the visitors a shock lead after just five minutes as Shankland peeled off Ben Davies and pinned himself on the undersized Ridvan Yilmaz, who could do nothing to prevent the striker from powering in a fantastic header past Jack Butland at the far post.

Statistic Shankland vs Rangers (29/10/2023) via Sofascore Sofascore rating 8.3 Goals One Chances created One Dribbles completed Three Duels won Seven Aerial duel success rate 75%

As shown by the statistics above, the 28-year-old finisher produced a sublime all-around display and was unfortunate to be on the losing side on the day.

He showcased his goalscoring quality along with his progressive play in possession, by taking players on and creating a chance for one of his teammates, along with the physical presence his frame allows him to provide.

Standing at 6 foot 1, Shankland could be a dream foil for Danilo, who stands at 5 foot 9, to play off at the top end of the pitch at Ibrox during the second half of the season.

Shankland's statistics for Hearts

Above all else, the Scotland international is a proven Premiership performer who could come in and hit the ground running as a reliable goalscorer for Clement.

Since the start of the 2022/23 campaign, the Hearts ace has plundered an eye-catching 27 goals and four assists in 47 appearances for the club.

This means that the former Dundee United dynamo has averaged a goal or an assist in the top-flight once every 1.52 matches in that time.

The powerful gem, who was described as "different class" by journalist Joel Sked last season, has also won 1.6 aerial duels per game this term and showcased his ability in the air, which was on display against Rangers on Sunday.

Danilo's statistics for Rangers

Since joining from Feyenoord, the 24-year-old forward has scored three goals in seven Premiership matches for the Scottish giants, despite only starting two of those games.

The Brazilian whiz, who has also scored one goal in one League Cup clash, has not offered as much of a presence in the air, in terms of winning flick-ons and holding the ball up, with 1.1 aerial battles won per league outing.

He has been able to score a couple of well-taken headers in the Premiership but Shankland's presence as a target man of sorts to hold the ball up and bring others into play could allow Danilo to focus on his movement around the box to sniff out chances in front of goal.

Therefore, they could form a dream pairing at the top end of the pitch with their respective qualities and Rangers must swoop to sign the Hearts man to replace Dessers or Lammers, who have both failed to offer much in a Gers shirt so far.

Dessers has scored two goals and missed a staggering nine 'big chances' in nine Premiership outings, whilst Lammers has one goal and zero assists in ten league clashes for the club this season.

Both players have been unable to make a consistent impact on the pitch and have been outscored by Danilo at league level, despite the forward starting six fewer matches than both of them have (eight).

Shankland's record in the Premiership since the start of last term suggests that he has the quality to come in and be a dream foil for the Brazilian whilst also being an upgrade on Dessers and Lammers.