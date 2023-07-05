Glasgow Rangers are preparing a second bid in an attempt to bring Feyenoord striker Danilo to the Scottish Premiership, according to reports.

Is Danilo leaving Feyenoord?

The Brazilian only arrived in Rotterdam from Ajax last summer, but having established himself as Arne Slot’s second top-performing offensive player during his 48 appearances in his debut season, has grabbed the attention of Michael Beale at Ibrox.

Dutch outlet 1908 recently reported that the Light Blues had submitted an opening offer for the 24-year-old but this is believed to have been swiftly rejected as a result of the two parties being far apart in their valuations, as reported by The Scottish Sun.

However, talks regarding a deal have been ongoing ever since to try and find a middle ground on the centre-forward’s price tag, and should he put pen to paper, he won’t be the only attacking reinforcement walking through the dressing room doors.

The Teddy Bears have already confirmed the arrivals of Sam Lammers from Atalanta and Abdallah Sima from Brighton, and they are also suggested to have completed a deal for Cremonese’s Cyriel Dessers following a long negotiation process, and the Eredivisie star could be about to follow in their footsteps.

Are Rangers signing Danilo?

According to The Scottish Sun once again, Rangers are “preparing an improved offer” for Danilo who has emerged as one of Beale’s “top targets” for the summer.

The Glasgow outfit are “ready to make a fresh bid” after seeing their £3.5m opening offer turned down, and it’s believed that the attacker has told his club that he “wants to quit and seal a move to Ibrox”.

The Light Blues boss is a long-term “admirer” of Feyenoord’s talisman and is hoping that the board will be more successful in their second attempt at striking a deal.

What could Danilo bring to Ibrox?

Rangers are clearly serious about securing the services of Danilo in order to be preparing a new proposal and it’s completely understandable when consdiering the amount of end product they're losing with the departure of Alfredo Morelos.

The striker would bring an extremely prolific threat to Beale’s attacking ranks should a deal get finalised in the coming weeks - Feyenoord’s £7k-per-week earner posted 13 goal contributions (ten goals and three assists) in 34 Eredivisie outings last season, form which saw him receive four man-of-the-match awards, but he even caused problems when the ball didn’t hit the back of the net.

The Sao Paulo native ranked in the 98th percentile for total number of shots and the 96th percentile for most attacking touches in the opposition’s penalty area - when compared with other players in his position - so he’s always looking to create dangerous moments for himself and his teammates.

Since the start of his career, the striker has not only helped to secure two trophies but he’s also been recognised for his individual efforts by twice being named the top goalscorer in different competitions and the edge that he adds to a side previously saw him lauded Ajax’s “best finisher” by then manager Erik Ten Hag, so it would be a massive coup should the boss successfully be able to land his long-term target.