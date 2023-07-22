Rangers have now made a new bid for Danilo, according to The Scottish Sun.

How many goals has Danilo scored?

The 24-year-old has impressed in the Netherlands, having spent the entirety of his career there so far. He spent the 2022/23 season on loan with Feyenoord and, despite having only been with them for one campaign, has already made quite the impression with the Eredivisie outfit.

Helping them to first place and a league title victory, the Brazilian managed ten goals and three assists in the league, despite the fact that he only actually started 14 times. He played on 34 occasions in total but his amount of minutes only resulted in 14.8 lots of 90 minutes in total. It means the forward ended the season with a rate of 0.88 goal contributions per 90 - meaning he nearly guaranteed either a goal or assist in every fixture he completed.

It's not the first time he has stood out in attack either. With FC Twente, he had 17 league strikes and five assists in 31 starts. When you consider again that the forward managed only 29.4 lots of 90 minutes again that year - and had a rate of 0.75 goal contributions per 90 - it shows that his time with Feyenoord has been no fluke.

Danilo knows where the back of the net is and has proven as much when he has been given the time on the field. His rate with other clubs over the years makes for equally impressive reading - he had 1.43 goal contributions per 90 with Jong Ajax in 2021/22 for example, which is an absolutely phenomenal rate for a striker, as he's racked up an impressive 60 leaue goals before hitting his mid-twenties.

Are Rangers signing Danilo?

Now, he has caught the eye of Rangers, with Michael Beale desperate to bring him to Scotland. In a fresh report from The Scottish Sun, the Scottish Premiership outfit have now upped their official offer for Danilo to £5m in an effort to try and land him and finally get a transfer over the line for the Brazilian.

A previous offer of £3.5m didn't really capture the attention of the Dutch outfit and was snubbed pretty sharply, but the Gers will now be hoping that by raising the funds on offer, they can finally seal his signature.

It seems that a deal will also include add-ons - meaning he could end up costing less now but more in the future for the Gers. However, with Ibrox chiefs making a deal for Danilo their "priority," a bigger offer always seemed to be on the cards for the club and it now looks as if talks could be underway to try and get a transfer done.

Beale himself admitted that there are "talks in the background" over a potential move, so the transfer could now be progressing and advancing ahead. If they do get a deal sorted, he could most definitely add goals to their frontline based on his previous goalscoring records.