An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their plans to make further changes to their attacking options during the summer transfer window…

What’s the latest Rangers striker transfer news?

According to The Scottish Sun, a host of clubs are keen on a deal to sign Light Blues centre-forward Antonio Colak ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The report claims that Serie B clubs Pisa and Parma are in the race for his signature, whilst German outfit Werder Bremen are plotting a £2m swoop for the Croatia international.

It states that Michael Beale has decided to part ways with the former PAOK marksman in order to free up room for another addition in that area of the pitch.

The Sun adds that the club are eyeing up Feyenoord number nine Danilo, who has been the subject of two rejected bids already, and they are hopeful of striking a deal for the Brazilian ace in further talks with the Eredivisie outfit.

How good is Feyenoord’s Danilo?

Whilst he is yet to play in Scottish football, the 24-year-old striker's form in recent seasons suggests that the potential is there for him to be an excellent player for Beale.

The £8.3k-per-week marksman could be the dream heir to Colak's place in the squad, with the 42-year-old head coach seemingly eyeing him up as a replacement for the 29-year-old finisher.

Eredivisie expert Melvin Dupper described him as an "amazing instinctive" finisher in an interview with Rangers Review and that is backed up by his impressive return of ten goals in 14 league starts for Feyenoord during the 2022/23 campaign.

No Rangers player with fewer than 15 Scottish Premiership starts hit double figures for goals, which highlights how impressive the Brazilian hotshot's return was.

This was not a one-off year for Danilo, either, as the talented youngster plundered an impressive 17 goals in 31 Eredivisie starts on loan at FC Twente throughout the 2020/21 season, which is one more than any of Beale's stars managed last term.

The £5m-valued sensation has proven himself to be a reliable goalscorer in the Netherlands, which bodes well ahead of a potential move to Ibrox when you consider that Giorgos Giakoumakis plundered 19 goals in 15 Premiership starts for Celtic after a return of 26 strikes in 30 Eredivisie matches for VVV-Venlo.

There is a precedent for a player being able to translate their Dutch top-flight form over to Scotland and the Glasgow giants will be hoping to repeat that success.

Therefore, Danilo could be an excellent replacement for Colak after the Croatian striker struggled to make his mark following Giovanni van Bronckhorst's dismissal during the World Cup break in 2022.

The former Malmo ace only scored four goals in 15 appearances in all competitions under Beale last term, which came after an impressive 14 goals in 24 outings under the Dutch manager.

Rangers' current boss reportedly believes that his style of play does not suit Colak and the ex-Chelsea youth coach's interest in Danilo suggests that the 42-year-old tactician views him as being compatible with the system he intends to deploy.

Therefore, the Feyenoord star's eye-catching goal return in recent seasons could make him an upgrade on the current Gers number nine, due to his struggles with Beale's tactics, which is why he would be the dream replacement for the £2.5m attacker this summer.