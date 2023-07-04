An update has emerged on Rangers and their attempts to bolster Michael Beale's attacking options ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign...

What's the latest on Danilo to Rangers?

According to the Daily Record, Danilo has told his club that he wants to join the Light Blues before the end of the summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Brazilian attacker informed Feyenoord of his decision over the weekend as he would like to make the move to Ibrox in the coming weeks.

This should come as a big boost to Beale in his attempts to land the attacker as it could put pressure on the Dutch side to be accommodating in negotiations in order to prevent them from ending up with an unhappy player for the rest of the season.

It states that the Gers have already had an offer of £3.5m turned down and that it will take a fee in the region of £5m to secure his services.

This comes as the club are closing in on the signing of Nigeria international forward Cyriel Dessers from Cremonese for a total package of €6.5m (£5.6m).

How did Danilo perform last season?

The 24-year-old number nine enjoyed a strong campaign with Feyenoord in spite of his limited game time as he showcased his impressive finishing ability domestically and in Europe.

His form in the Netherlands suggests that there is an exciting player for Beale to unearth and the English head coach could excite Rangers supporters by pairing him with current Ibrox star Todd Cantwell.

Danilo, who was once praised by Erik ten Hag as the manager's best "finisher" at Ajax, plundered an outstanding ten goals and three assists in 14 Eredivisie starts,

This shows that the right-footed dynamo often took his chances when given an opportunity on the pitch. Meanwhile, no Gers player with fewer than 15 Premiership starts hit double figures for goals last term.

He also found the back of the net twice in six Europa League starts, which means that the former Ajax prospect also has experience playing and scoring in European competitions.

His superb performances in front of goal are not a flash in the pan, either, as the 6-foot hotshot produced an eye-catching 17 goals and five assists in 31 Eredivisie starts on loan at FC Twente during the 2020/21 campaign, one more strike than any Rangers player managed last season.

Cantwell, meanwhile, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.36 - a score no other attacker or midfielder matched - across 16 Premiership outings in 2022/23. The Englishman scored six goals to go along with his five assists.

The former Norwich ace caught the eye with his silky ability on the ball, which was combined with a quality end product, proviing himself capable of making a big impact in the final third.

This means that Beale could pair an outstanding number ten with the ability to be a scorer and a creator with a Brazilian striker who has the potential to be a lethal attacker, something that would no doubt get fans excited ahead of next season.