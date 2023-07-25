A major update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their attempts to add a third new centre-forward to the squad ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership season...

What's the latest Rangers transfer news?

According to the Daily Record, Feyenoord have decided to accept an offer of around £6m from the Light Blues for their striker Danilo.

The report claims that the Gers sent the bid in with the intention of it being their final effort to sign the 24-year-old ace, which potentially pressured the Dutch side into striking an agreement with them.

It states that the Eredivisie team are now expected to give the player permission to travel to Scotland, where he could complete a medical and put pen to paper on a contract with the club.

He could arrive as Michael Beale's eighth signing of the window; following Kieran Dowell, Abdallah Sima, Dujon Sterling, Cyriel Dessers, Sam Lammers, Jack Butland, and Leon Balogun.

How many goals did Danilo score last season?

The Brazilian marksman plundered 14 goals across all competitions for Feyenoord last term and could arrive as the head coach's next version of English poacher Danny Ings.

Beale worked with the current West Ham United centre-forward during their time together at Liverpool, when the 42-year-old tactician was their U21 manager, and the 31-year-old star has gone on to enjoy an impressive Premier League career.

Ings plundered 46 goals and 10 assists across 100 matches in all competitions for Southampton after joining them from the Reds. He then managed 13 goals in 30 league starts for Aston Villa before a move to join David Moyes' team in January.

Legendary Newcastle striker Alan Shearer praised the former Burnley man's excellent 'instincts' in front of goal for the Hammers earlier this year and the talented forward ended the campaign with two goals and two assists in seven top-flight starts for his current club.

Danilo was recently described as an "amazing instinctive finisher" by Eredivisie expert Melvin Dupper and this suggests that he could be a similar type of player to Ings in the sense that they are both instinctive goalscorers who boast impressive records in front of goal.

The Brazilian dynamo scored ten goals in 14 Eredivisie starts last season, which came after a superb return of 15 goals in 26 matches for Ajax's first-team and U21 side combined during the previous campaign - with two goals in one top-flight start.

He also showcased his goalscoring talents whilst on loan at FC Twente during the 2020/21 season as the talented gem scored 17 times to go along with five assists in 30 Eredivisie starts. For context, no Rangers striker scored more than 14 Scottish Premiership goals last term.

This means that the possible Gers signing has scored 29 goals in 45 Dutch top-flight starts over the last three years, which works out as a strike every 1.55 starts on average.

Therefore, the potential is there for Danilo to be an outstanding addition to Beale's squad as a reliable scoring option through the middle of the pitch, as he can use his instinctive finishing - in the same way that Ings did for the head coach and throughout his senior career - to be a focal point for the Scottish giants.