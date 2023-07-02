An update has emerged on Glasgow Rangers and their plans to overhaul their attacking options ahead of the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign…

What’s the latest on Danilo to Rangers?

According to the Heart & Hand Podcast, the Gers remain keen on a deal to sign Feyenoord centre-forward Danilo in the summer transfer window.

The official club sponsor claims that Michael Beale will still pursue a move for the Brazilian striker despite the club being close to bringing in Cyriel Dessers.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the Light Blues have agreed a fee with Cremonese and are set to finalise personal terms with the Nigerian.

However, this does not appear to alter their plans to swoop for the Eredivisie marksman, who has reportedly been valued at around €8m (£6.8m) by the Dutch outfit.

Where would Danilo fit in at Rangers?

If the Dessers deal goes through as claimed, the Gers would have four senior number nines on the books; including the Cremonese ace, Antonio Colak, Sam Lammers, and Kemar Roofe.

Therefore, the signing of Danilo on top of that could be bad news for one of Beale’s current options as it would restrict their game time, potentially leaving the club in need of moving them on before the deadline.

The Brazilian striker's arrival would spell trouble for Roofe as the former Leeds United frontman has been an unreliable player for the club in recent years, which could open the door for the manager to cut ties with him this summer.

Since the start of the 2020/21 campaign, the Jamaica international has missed a staggering 84 competitive matches across seven injuries, including 35 games due to a knee issue last season.

A player's most important quality is their availability, as they are otherwise unable to make an impact on results, and Roofe has proven himself to be a liability on that front.

Danilo, on the other hand, has only been absent for 16 competitive outings since the start of the 2019/20 season and made 48 appearances for Feyenoord last term, while the Gers centre-forward has only played 42 matches across the last two campaigns combined.

Therefore, the 24-year-old hotshot, who was once hailed by Erik ten Hag as the manager's best "finisher" at Ajax, would be a far better option for Beale to have in his squad due to his durability.

The £6.8m-rated ace also scored ten goals and provided three assists in 14 Eredivisie starts last season, which is a goal record only four Rangers players bettered in the Scottish Premiership - with three of them having started more than 17 times.

This shows that the potential is there for him to be an excellent scorer for the Light Blues whilst being able to offer more reliability in his availability in comparison to Roofe.