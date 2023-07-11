Glasgow Rangers manager Michael Beale has been a busy man throughout the summer transfer window so far as he has made a number of signings to bolster the squad.

The Light Blues head coach has officially completed six new signings as a reaction to the club's failure to secure a single trophy by the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Sam Lammers, Cyriel Dessers, Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling, and Jack Butland have all joined on a permanent basis, whilst Abdallah Sima has also arrived on loan from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, the 42-year-old boss still has well over a month to make further additions to his team and bringing in more creativity in the middle of the park should be one of his priorities.

No Rangers central midfielder produced more than four Scottish Premiership assists and Tom Lawrence, who only started four league matches, led the way with 1.8 key passes per game in that position.

Therefore, Beale must ignite the club's reported interest in FCSB creator Darius Olaru, who is available for a release clause of €4.9m (£4.2m), from earlier this summer.

How good is Darius Olaru?

The Romanian international is coming off the back of an exceptional campaign with the club and could be an excellent player for the Gers if he can translate that form over to Scotland.

Olaru has the potential to be Beale's own version of Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne, who FCSB general manager Mihai Stoica claimed is similar to the 25-year-old maestro as they both provide 'assists decisively' and play 'total football'.

The left-footed wizard showcased his ability to carve open opposition defences with 2.2 key passes per game and 19 'big chances' created in total across 34 Superliga starts last season.

Meanwhile, De Bruyne racked up an outstanding 31 'big chances' created and averaged 3.1 key passes per outing in the Premier League for Pep Guardiola, which came after he produced 16 'big chances' for his fellow forwards throughout the previous top-flight campaign.

These statistics show that both players are capable of conjuring up excellent opportunities for their teammates in the final third on a regular basis from a central midfield position.

This is particularly useful in games against opposition who want to sit in a deep block, which requires creativity to open them up in order to win the match. De Bruyne and Olaru have both proven themselves to excel in these situations, based on their terrific form last term.

Last season, James Tavernier led the way for Rangers with 13 Premiership 'big chances' created.

This suggests that the Gers target would provide a significant creative boost to Beale's squad, particularly in the central midfield department.

The Romanian technician also registered 12 assists in 37 league games during the 2021/22 campaign, which is three more than any Light Blues star managed in their 2022/23 outings.

Olaru, who was once described as an "exciting" talent by scout Jacek Kulig, has the quality to be Beale's outstanding creative force on the pitch, and in midfield in particular, if he can adapt to Scottish football and replicate his FCSB form.

Therefore, the Gers manager must reignite the club's previous interest in ten-cap international to bolster his team's creativity ahead of next season, as the 25-year-old wizard could be his own version of De Bruyne by being a pass master in the middle of the park.