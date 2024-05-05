Glasgow Rangers have maintained the pressure on their rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with a 4-1 win over Kilmarnock on Sunday.

The Light Blues are now three points adrift of first place ahead of the Old Firm game next Saturday, but had to work hard to secure all three points this weekend.

An early own goal from James Tavernier, who bundled the ball into his own net, was followed up by a missed penalty from the Gers captain to give the away side the lead.

However, a strike from Fabio Silva just before the break was followed by second half goals from substitutes Ben Davies, Tom Lawrence, and John Souttar to wrap up the win.

Ahead of the Old Firm against Celtic next weekend, Philippe Clement must now unleash Ben Davies from the start after his show-stealing cameo against Kilmarnock.

Ben Davies' performance against Kilmarnock

The left-footed defender was brought off the bench at half-time to replace Leon Balogun, who had started the game on the right of the centre-back pairing next to John Souttar.

Davies had not played since the club's 3-2 win over Real Betis in the Europa League in December - an unused substitute in his last ten appearances in the matchday squad - and was introduced with the score at 1-1.

The former Liverpool man stepped up, despite his lack of match action in recent months, and stole the show with a huge goal to put Rangers 2-1 up in the 62nd minute, following up at the back post to bundle the ball into the back of the net.

That goal from Davies, who was handed a match rating of 7.8/10 by Sofascore, settled the nerves and allowed the Gers to go on and score another two goals to secure a comfortable win.

Ben Davies Vs Kilmarnock (05/05/24) Minutes played 45 Goals 1 Duels won 3/3 Clearances 2 Interceptions 4 Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Davies also won 100% of his duels and made an eye-catching four interceptions - more than any other Rangers player on the pitch, despite only playing 45 minutes.

Why Ben Davies should start against Celtic

With Connor Goldson out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, Balogun and Davies are the manager's two options to start next to Souttar against Celtic.

The 35-year-old Nigerian was selected to start the clash with Kilmarnock ahead of the Englishman but their respective performances suggest that there is a clear winner to be picked for the Old Firm.

Balogun lost two of his three aerial duels and one of his four on the deck, and failed to make a single interception in his 45 minutes on the pitch.

This suggests that Davies provided the side with far more strength in physical duels to stop opposition players from bullying him to create chances, whilst he also read the game better to cut out attacks by making key interceptions.

The 28-year-old star also being a naturally left-footed player gives him an advantage over Balogun when it comes to building up attacks in possession, as he can open up on his favoured side to play the ball down the left or back into midfield with ease.

Therefore, Davies must start the Old Firm clash with Celtic next weekend, with Goldson out through injury, ahead of Balogun after he stole the show against Kilmarnock with his vital goal and superb defensive display off the bench.