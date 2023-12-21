Glasgow Rangers delivered a mature performance to secure a vital Premiership win at Ibrox on Wednesday evening.

Following their League Cup final heroics against Aberdeen on the weekend, St Johnstone were put to the sword and the 2-0 win ensures the Gers close the gap to Celtic at the top of the table to just two points.

James Tavernier scored the winner against the Dons to secure a first League Cup since 2011 and the captain delivered a solid performance once again.

James Tavernier shone vs St Johnstone

Philippe Clement made five changes to the starting XI from the weekend victory at Hampden and with another three games after this one to come before 2024, rotation was key.

Tavernier was one of the players who kept his place and he didn’t disappoint. The right-back scored a penalty during the final ten minutes of the clash to secure all three points, but that wasn’t all he contributed.

The Englishman was solid defensively, making six tackles, one clearance and winning seven of his nine attempted duels during the contest, ensuring the Gers kept a clean sheet.

Going forward, the 32-year-old was excellent. He made five key passes during the game along with taking five total shots and creating a big chance in what was a productive night for the player.

Tavernier’s contribution was key in the eventual victory, but it was Kieran Dowell who was perhaps Clement’s unsung hero as he made his first start since August.

Kieran Dowell’s game in numbers vs St Johnstone

The former Norwich City gem hasn’t enjoyed the most enjoyable spells in Scotland thus far, playing for a total of 278 minutes across all competitions and his start last night was surprising.

With Clement struggling with injuries to several midfielders, he has had to think outside the box with regards to who can partner John Lundstram and Dowell was tasked with that job vs the Saints.

The 26-year-old played the full 90 minutes and showed eagerness to get on the ball often, taking 85 touches throughout the game while finishing with an 85% pass success rate.

The midfielder wasn’t shy at trying to make things happen either as he made three key passes and was successful with 100% of his dribble attempts during the clash, showcasing his attacking talents despite operating deeper than usual.

Dowell may have lost possession 12 times but this was only due to his willingness to venture forward with the ball and he did everything but score or grab an assist.

Even defensively, the midfielder was solid as he won five of his seven total duels along with making two tackles and this all-round performance will have pleased the Belgian.

Having Dowell back fit is a big bonus for the 49-year-old coach and gives him an extra option in the middle of the pitch with some tough ties coming up.

With Nico Raskin, Ryan Jack and Jose Cifuentes to return at some stage all absent until further notice, the likes of Dowell and Dujon Sterling could stake a claim to be Lundstram’s regular midfield partner and the former Everton academy graduate passed his audition last night.