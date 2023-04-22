Glasgow Rangers are set to battle it out with their Old Firm rivals to bring FC Koln midfielder Denis Huseinbasic to the Scottish Premiership, according to reports.

What's the latest on Huseinbasic's future?

Michael Beale has Steven Davis, Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack all out of contract at the end of the season so central reinforcements will be needed should any of the trio depart, and it sounds like the 21-year-old has been identified as a potential target.

The German only joined Steffen Baumgart’s side in July 2022 from Kickers Offenbach meaning that his contract isn’t set to expire for another two years, and despite making 23 senior first-team appearances during that time, is significantly low down in the pecking order.

The Bundesliga star hasn’t started a league game since last November (before Koln's match against Hoffenheim) and has been fairly limited to substitute appearances off the bench towards the end of matches, as per Transfermarkt. So, Huseinbasic could be looking to move elsewhere to increase his game time.

According to Bild (via Sport Witness), Rangers and Celtic are both “in the picture” to sign Huseinbasic, with Beale and Ange Postecoglou respectively looking to “bring him” to Ibrox and Parkhead. The Light Blues “want” to secure the services of the midfielder where his “extraordinary” rise to prominence hasn’t gone unnoticed by the hierarchy.

The £4k-per-week ace is represented by a family friend but it’s believed that other unnamed “top agents” are aiming to “convince” him to find a new home this summer, and the fact that they are “trying to turn his head” could be a boost for his two admirers.

Koln manager Steffen Baumgart has told his gem to remain at the club beyond the summer, but it’s stated that his side do still “worry about losing their top talent”, with the pair of potential suitors set to “keep an eye” on his situation.

Would Huseinbasic be a good signing for Rangers?

Huseinbasic won’t be known by many people having made a name for himself in his homeland, but he’s an excellent young player with bags of potential so he would be a fantastic signing for the long-term future at Ibrox.

The Puma-sponsored star posted, again before Koln's battle with Hoffenheim today, posted 33 goal contributions (21 goals and 12 assists) in 111 appearances throughout his career. Indeed, his club form has seen him earn a place in Germany’s U21s international squad where he made his debut in November 2022.

Finally, Huseinbasic would add wonderful versatility to Beale’s ranks with his ability to operate in all five positions across the midfield, so whilst his price tag is unknown, the board should be all over this deal should the opportunity to sign him present itself in the weeks and months ahead.