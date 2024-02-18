Glasgow Rangers moved to the top of the Scottish Premiership table by two points on Sunday as they secured a 3-0 win away from Ibrox at St. Johnstone.

A first-half strike from Mohammed Diomande gave his side the lead going into the break and captain James Tavernier made sure of the three points with two well-taken penalties in the last 15 minutes.

Philippe Clement's side have now won nine matches in succession in all competitions and continue on their charge to secure the league title ahead of Celtic.

Tavernier may grab the headlines with his two late goals to put the game to bed against St. Johnstone but the manager's real hero of the match was central midfielder Diomande.

James Tavernier's penalty prowess

The Gers skipper kept his cool from the penalty spot to dispatch both of his chances to find the back of the net from 12 yards to ensure that the hosts did not have room to get back into the clash late on.

His second goal was particularly impressive as the superb right-back lifted his spot-kick into the top left corner past the despairing dive of Dimitar Mitov, who had guessed the right way but got nowhere near the ball.

However, Tavernier's performance was not a perfect one as there was room to improve in his work both in and out of possession during the game.

The former Newcastle United prospect lost two of his four aerial duels and five of his 11 battles on the ground across the 90 minutes, which shows that he did allow St. Johnstone players to get the better of him at times.

The 32-year-old defender also had 90 touches of the ball at right-back but was only able to create one chance for his teammates at the top end of the pitch.

Mohammed Diomande's impressive display

Diomande, meanwhile, produced an impressive performance with his play in and out of possession in the middle of the park, which is why he was the real hero of the game over his captain.

The recent signing scored his first goal for the club in spectacular fashion to open the scoring and set the Light Blues on their way to the three points.

He picked the ball up on the edge of the box and rifled a fantastic, swerving effort, into the corner of the net on his weaker right foot from distance.

His goal was not the only impressive part of his performance, though, as the central midfielder also put plenty of work off the ball to help his team out.

Diomande won 100% (6/6) of his ground duels to make four tackles and two clearances to help his side out of possession, which shows that he dominated the opposition on the deck, whereas Tavernier struggled at times in that respect.

The Ivorian dynamo also created two chances for his teammates with 57 touches of the ball, which means that the young ace provided a greater creative threat for Rangers than the skipper despite having 33 fewer touches.

Therefore, Diomande was the real hero of the game as his goal broke the deadlock and set the Gers on their way to the win, and he did more in and out of possession than Tavernier to help the side.