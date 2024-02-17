Glasgow Rangers return to Premiership action tomorrow as Philippe Clement takes his team to Perth for a clash against St Johnstone.

The match comes just four days after the 3-1 win at Ibrox against Ross County and while three points was all that mattered, the statistics show that the Light Blues could have entered double figures with regard to goals.

Not only did they take 43 shots during the game, but the club also had 20 corners and finished the game with 72% possession in what was a dominant performance by the home side.

The Belgian will likely make a couple of changes for the game tomorrow, especially as Rabbi Matondo has been ruled out due to injury.

With this in mind, we at Football FanCast predict the starting XI which will take to the pitch at McDiarmid Park tomorrow lunchtime.

1 GK – Jack Butland

While Rangers conceded against County in midweek, Butland did not have much to do at all as the Highland side managed only one shot on target during the whole game.

The ‘keeper has been a revelation for the Gers this season and shows how vital it is to have a reliable option between the posts. Across 40 matches in all competitions this term, Butland has kept 20 clean sheets and conceded 30 goals.

2 RB – James Tavernier

The captain was phenomenal against County in midweek, doing everything but get on the scoresheet.

He provided the assists for all three goals, while making eight key passes and creating three big chances, topping his performance off by receiving a perfect rating of 10/10 via Sofascore.

Having already lifted the League Cup earlier this season, Tavernier will be desperate to add to his collection and, given their recent form, a domestic treble is within the realm of possibilities.

3 CB – Connor Goldson

Goldson was held off by Eamonn Brophy before Simon Murray scored the equaliser and the defender has been at fault for a few goals this season.

Against Aberdeen in November, the centre-back was caught out by a long ball over the top which led to the Dons opening the scoring and this is something he will need to be wary of.

He has missed only four matches during the season and will have a key part to play over the next couple of months.

4 CB – John Souttar

The Scot has been Goldson’s regular partner recently and the duo work well together. Leon Balogun was taken off against Livingston a few weeks ago after suffering a facial injury, but it will be the former Hearts' defender who is unleashed from the start.

Souttar scored the vital third goal in midweek while also winning 100% of his aerial duels and if he is in that sort of form tomorrow, the Saints will struggle to get anything going.

5 LB – Ridvan Yilmaz

The Turkish left-back has started seven of the previous eight league matches and has firmly established himself as Clement’s number one choice on the left side of the defence.

With Borna Barisic out of contract at the end of the season, Yilmaz has the chance to cement his place in the starting XI, and it looks as though he has totally transformed the trajectory of his spell in Glasgow.

6 CM – John Lundstram

Like Butland and Tavernier, the English midfielder is becoming one of the first names on the team sheet due to his excellent performances of late.

Against County, Lundstram took 100 touches, completed 92% of his passes and made four key passes in a display that proved just how crucial he is to Clement.

7 CM – Mohamed Diomande

Rangers signed the 22-year-old on a loan deal with an obligation to buy for £4.3m during the January transfer window, and he looks like a shrewd piece of business.

Tom Lawrence excelled against County, but he will drop to the bench as a precaution due to his recent injury history and this will allow the Ivorian to secure his first league start for the Gers.

He replaced Lawrence in midweek and showed his abilities by finishing the match with a 100% pass success rate while making one key pass.

8 RW – Ross McCausland

The young winger will be unleashed from the starting XI once again, and he will be looking to make more of a direct impact against St Johnstone.

He did make six key passes during the clash against County, yet he failed to deliver a successful cross into the box while losing possession eight times, but he is still raw and developing.

9 AM – Todd Cantwell

The Englishman delivered one of his finest performances of the season in midweek. Cantwell did everything but score or assist against the Staggies and if he can maintain this level of performance over the next few weeks, Rangers will be favourites for the title.

After a tough start to the campaign, the former Norwich City gem looks settled under Clement and the fans will be hoping he can continue his fine form against the Saints.

10 LW – Oscar Cortes

With the news that Matondo will miss the game, January signing Oscar Cortes will come back into the starting XI.

During his 45-minute cameo in midweek, the Colombian managed four key passes, missed two big chances and took five shots in total, and he really should have scored at least once.

11 ST – Cyriel Dessers

Dessers scored his first ever brace for Rangers against Don Cowie’s side in midweek, yet if he was more clinical in the box, the striker could have scored five or six goals.

He missed four big chances, hit the woodwork once and took a total of ten shots during the match, but his finishing ability was once again brought into question.

Despite this, Clement will likely start him once again, but if he fails to add anything during the first half, Fabio Silva could come in and replace him during the second half.

Dessers has 14 goals for the club since joining last summer, yet if he had been more effective in front of goal, he could easily have scored 20 or more goals already.

Predicted Rangers starting XI vs St Johnstone (4-2-3-1) – GK – Butland; RB – Tavernier, CB – Goldson, CB – Souttar, LB – Yilmaz; CM – Lundstram, CM – Diomande; RW – McCausland, AM – Cantwell, LW – Cortes; ST - Dessers