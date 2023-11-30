Glasgow Rangers have been dealt a blow after learning that they could be without one of their first-team stars through injury for Thursday's Europa League game vs Aris.

Rangers injury news

The Light Blues are set to host Akis Mantzios’ side this evening at Ibrox, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm UK time, and whilst they will be hoping to gain a positive result, they will have to try and do so without several squad members for various reasons.

Philippe Clement currently has Nicolas Raskin, Ryan Jack and Kemar Roofe on the sidelines with their own respective problems, while Connor Goldson is suspended and Leon Balogun and Ridvan Yilmaz won’t be available for selection either.

Back in February 2021, Scott Wright first joined the club from Aberdeen and during his two years in the Scottish Premiership, he’s become a regular feature of the first-team squad, but this season, the right-winger has very much been in and out of the team.

Scotland’s former youth international has made one start and the same number of substitute appearances in the Europa League (WhoScored - Wright statistics), and if the following update is to be believed, the 26-year-old might be facing a wait to make his next outing too.

Scott Wright could be ruled out

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Clement confirmed that Wright might not be available to face Aris for tonight’s important encounter on home soil.

As quoted by Rangers’ official account on X, he said: “We have a few players out as not selected in the European squad. Raskin and Jack will not be back yet. Scott Wright is a doubt for tomorrow with a muscular issue.”

Rangers missing a real "driving force" in Wright

Whilst Wright has been missing from the matchday squad on eight occasions in the league since the start of this season, he’s still previously shown what he’s capable of having posted 16 goal contributions, nine goals and seven assists, during his time at Rangers (Transfermarkt - Wright statistics).

The Aberdeen-born talent is also a versatile operator having been deployed in seven different positions following his arrival on the professional scene, including three roles across the frontline and four roles in the midfield, so his ability to adapt makes him a great option to have in the squad.

Positions Played by Scott Wright Number Of Appearances Right Winger 40 Left Winger 32 Attacking Midfield 26 Centre-Forward 6 Central Midfield 2 Right Midfield 1 Left Midfield 1

Clement’s forward has even helped to contribute to silverware whilst wearing the blue shirt having been part of the group that was crowned Scottish Premiership winner and Scottish Cup champion, so he will possess a winning mentality that the manager could have done with having at his disposal.

With Wright being described as a “driving force” by journalist Josh Bunting, his possible absence would therefore be a real blow for the boss, who will want to have his strongest squad available to give them the best chance of securing a victory under the lights.