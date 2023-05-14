Dujon Sterling has passed a Glasgow Rangers medical ahead of a summer move to Ibrox, according to The Scottish Daily Mail.

What’s the latest Rangers transfer news involving Sterling?

The Gers have seemingly acted quickly prior to the transfer market officially opening, looking to bolster Michael Beale’s squad ahead of his first full season in charge.

Sterling was linked with a move to Glasgow earlier this week, with Beale looking to pip Championship side Stoke City to his signature.

Reports then claimed that Chelsea had given Sterling the green light to move north. A transfer still needed final contractual details and a medical to be completed, and it appears as if the latter has been ticked off.

Ibrox News relayed an update from Friday’s edition of The Scottish Daily Mail (back page and page 77, 12 May) regarding Rangers and Sterling. They said:

“Rangers have reached an agreement to sign Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling on a free transfer this summer.

“Now, after passing a medical, the Stamford Bridge academy graduate has agreed to become part of a significant summer squad rebuild.

“Chelsea had the option to extend the defender’s contract, but decided against taking advantage.”

Rangers not messing around…

Sterling, who is sponsored by Nike, can play as a right-back or left-back and has been hailed as a “powerful” player by Stoke manager Alex Neil, so should offer some versatility to Beale’s squad for the 2023/24 season.

Alongside the 23-year-old, Rangers are also closing in on signing Kieran Dowell and Jack Butland for free, showing that the club are looking to get plenty of business done in good time. Up to 10 new signings could be made this summer, so it does make sense to look to tie up free transfers as soon as possible.

You’d expect that Sterling will come in to provide competition for club captain James Tavernier, and after previously impressing former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel back in 2021 and gaining plenty of experience out on loan in the Football League, a cut-price transfer may prove to be a wise one by the Gers.