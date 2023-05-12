Glasgow Rangers are reportedly close to another new signing, with Michael Beale set to bring Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling to Ibrox.

What’s the latest Rangers transfer news involving Sterling?

Sterling is set to become a free agent this summer when his Stamford Bridge contract expires. He has previously been out on loan with Coventry City, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic during his career, with his latest temporary spell coming with Stoke City.

There were recent reports that Beale was looking to hijack Stoke’s permanent move for the 23-year-old and knows the player from his time as a youth coach at Chelsea, and a major update has now emerged, with the manager on course to get his wish.

According to The Evening Standard, Chelsea have given the green light for Sterling to move to Rangers on a long-term contract. The report states that he is expected to sign a deal in the coming weeks, subject to completing a medical and final contractual details being rubber-stamped.

The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal has since added that a deal has been agreed in principle between player and club.

Summer shake-up well underway...

Beale doesn’t appear to be messing around when it comes to putting plans in place for his first season in charge. As well as Sterling, the Gers are also closing in on signing Kieran Dowell and Jack Butland, both of which are also likely to sign for nothing.

It appears as if Beale is targeting a number of English-based players, with Karlan Grant, Auston Trusty and Leighton Clarkson also linked with moves north.

When it comes to Sterling, though, Beale will be getting a new right-back who can also turn out as a left-back if required. He previously impressed former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel back in 2021 but has made just one senior appearance for the Blues.

You’d expect he’ll be looking to break into Beale’s plans down the line, but doing so straightaway could prove tricky with club captain James Tavernier once again playing a key role this season and closing in on 400 Rangers appearances, with his Ibrox deal running until 2026.

However, with plenty of football to be played next season, there could be room for Sterling to feature on a regular basis, whether it be from the start to cover for Tavernier or appearances from the bench, so for free, it could prove to be a smart piece of business.