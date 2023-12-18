Glasgow Rangers won their first League Cup trophy since 2011 following a 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Hampden yesterday.

The result means the Gers lifted their first piece of silverware since the 2022 Scottish Cup final and gives Philippe Clement his first trophy as Gers manager – just two months after taking on the role.

The game was by no means a classic, but lifting the trophy was all that mattered and a James Tavernier goal with just over ten minutes left in the clash sealed the win.

An injury crisis with regard to his midfield options left the Belgian particularly sparse in that area, having to play defender Dujon Sterling alongside John Lundstram, yet the move worked wonders.

Keeping a clean sheet was imperative and being able to call upon Leon Balogun was a big boost as he has been immense under Clement and this culminated in a solid display against the Dons in the final.

The Nigerian defender signed a one-year deal during the summer transfer window to return to the club he played for between 2020 and 2022, winning a Premiership title and the Scottish Cup.

Michael Beale saw the 35-year-old as ideal cover in case any of his first-choice centre-backs got injured and the fact he played only two matches under the former manager speaks volumes on his standing within the squad.

Under Clement, however, Balogun has forced his way into the starting XI on no less than eight occasions and it would have been even more had Beale included him in the Europa League squad back in September.

In the top flight this term, the veteran ranks first for interceptions per game (1.7) and clearances per game (4.6) along with ranking fourth for accurate long balls (four) and sixth for accurate passes (53.7) per game, certainly proving that he has been in solid form since getting a consistent run domestically.

His pace has been a valuable asset to the squad, while an intimidating physical presence has also played a part in the club conceding just two league goals in the six league appearances he has made.

Against Livingston last month, the defender won a staggering 13 of his 15 total duels during the clash and followed that up by winning 13 of his 17 duels against Aberdeen in his next league tie.

Clement chose him to start against the Dons in the League Cup final, and he was solid. Barry Robson’s men rarely posed a threat going forward, preferring to utilise a long ball tactic, but Connor Goldson and Balogun nullified any threat by dropping slightly deeper.

Leon Balogun's statistics this season Premiership Accurate passes per game 53.7 Total duels won per game 9.6 Tackles per game 1.4 Interceptions per game 1.7 Clearances per game 4.6 Stats via Sofascore

The 1-0 win means Balogun has won all domestic trophies available to him during his two spells at Rangers and, while he may only be on a one-year deal, he looks reinvigorated under the former Club Brugge boss.

Another player who looks revitalised over the previous few weeks is Sterling, as the former Chelsea starlet has taken advantage of the injuries to several midfielders.

How Dujon Sterling has been reborn under Clement

Another Beale signing, Sterling, arrived in the summer on a free transfer, and he looked like a solid squad player who could provide decent defensive cover.

The 24-year-old had played over 50 English Championship matches in his career and had even featured twice for Chelsea during his spell at Stamford Bridge.

Appearances were hard to come by during the embryonic stages of the 2023/24 campaign as he started just twice against Morton and Celtic.

With Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz injured, he was thrown in at the deep end against Celtic in the opening Old Firm clash of the season and performed admirably in an unfamiliar left-back slot.

The defender made three interceptions, two tackles and was only dribbled past once during his time on the pitch. He failed to build on this, however, and his next Premiership match came three months later against St Mirren.

Nico Raskin, Ryan Jack, and Jose Cifuentes have struggled with injuries over the previous few weeks and this gave Clement a major selection headache, especially when the Ecuadorian midfielder had to come off against Real Betis last week at halftime.

Sterling replaced him and slotted alongside Lundstram in the heart of the midfield and put on a stellar second-half display.

Not only did he win six of his nine ground duels, but the 24-year-old also made five tackles, succeeded with 50% of his dribble attempts and took 26 touches in what was a mature display in a position that he has rarely featured in before.

Clement was obviously pleased, and it led to the right-back being chosen in the starting XI for the League Cup final.

Dujon Sterling's performance in the League Cup final

With the chance to end a 12-year drought in the competition, Clement knew his team would need to be up for the clash against the Dons, and it certainly proved that way.

Sterling was wonderful alongside Lundstram as they controlled the midfield and his performance during the first half led to praise from Rangers Review journalist Joshua Barrie, who said: “Sterling his side’s best player so far.”

That wasn’t all Barrie had to say about the defender-turned-midfielder either. Following the end of the match, he claimed that Sterling “was brilliant in the circumstances” against Aberdeen, and it was a calm and positive showing.

This performance could ensure he gets the nod to continue in the position against St Johnstone at Ibrox on Wednesday.

Given his showing at Hampden plus the fact he is fit and healthy, it certainly suggests he could play a big part in the team over the next few weeks.

With matches against Motherwell, Ross County and Celtic all to come before the end of 2023, the Gers could kick on from their League Cup victory and demonstrate that they are the team to beat.

If they can secure maximum points in their four games before the winter break, they will top the Premiership table and this will give them a massive psychological boost.

If the £22k-per-week gem can stay fit, he should be the first choice to start alongside Lundstram for those games.