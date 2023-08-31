Glasgow Rangers have been linked with a shock move for Real Madrid’s former star Eden Hazard, and reports have revealed that he may have already received an offer from the Scottish Premiership.

What happened with Eden Hazard at Real Madrid?

Belgium’s former international first arrived at the Bernabeu Stadium from Chelsea back in 2019, but it’s fair to say that despite making a total of 76 appearances, he was significantly out of favour last season having been handed just two starts in La Liga by Carlo Ancelotti.

Therefore, the left-winger departed the club by mutual consent following the expiration of his deal on July 1st, meaning that he is indeed now a free agent on the market, with clubs still able to sign him after the summer transfer deadline due to him not being contracted to a particular club.

According to The Daily Mail, Premier League teams have been considering a swoop for the 32-year-old veteran, but it’s believed that they hold reservations over his fitness and conditioning, therefore potentially putting them off making a move in the near future.

Are Rangers signing Eden Hazard?

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS (via Football Scotland), Hazard has “rejected a concrete offer” from Scotland, with no confirmation of who it came from but Rangers and Celtic the only two “realistic options”.

Madrid’s former attacker has reportedly “emerged as a target” for Michael Beale's side on social media over the past few days, but they aren’t the only ones, with the player also receiving proposals from Saudi Arabia, USA, England, Spain and France.

However, even though he’s not short on potential suitors, the outlet claim that he has “decided to call time” on his career, with his main intention being to hang up his boots and retire from the beautiful game.

How many goals did Eden Hazard score for Chelsea?

During his time at Chelsea, Hazard posted a remarkable 202 senior contributions (110 goals and 92 assists) in 352 appearances, and his spell at Stamford Bridge undoubtedly produced some of the best years of his career, so it would have been a massive coup if he joined Rangers.

Real’s former £384k-per-week earner also averaged 7.35 shot-creating actions per league outing last season which was the second-highest throughout his squad, via FBRef, showing the instant positive impact he can have in the opposition’s area, even if he’s not playing on a regular basis.

Sponsored by Nike, the forward also has the ability to operate in five various positions over the pitch, including everywhere across the frontline and even in attacking midfield, so he could have provided the boss with some welcomed versatility.

Furthermore, Hazard, who is part of football’s “Golden Generation” according to journalist Josh Bunting, knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level having secured 19 pieces of silverware since the start of his career, but this winning mentality is yet another attribute that the club will have to do without unless they really push forward for a deal in the next 24 hours.