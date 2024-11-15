Having failed to get close to Celtic on the pitch so far this season, Rangers are now reportedly expected to battle their Old Firm rivals in a bid to sign one of Scotland's most exciting prospects in January.

Rangers transfer news

Even after turning their form around before the international break, it's clear that Rangers need reinforcements when the January transfer window arrives. As many as nine points adrift of Aberdeen and Celtic level on points at the top of the Scottish Premiership, the Gers will be desperate to ensure that their season avoids becoming a write-off so early into the campaign.

When the winter window arrives, Rangers' financial situation will also be an interesting one to watch. Those at Ibrox recently reported an operating loss of £17.2m in their latest accounts which is likely to limit Philippe Clement in pursuit of reinforcements.

Despite that concern, however, the Scottish giants continue to be linked with reinforcements such as Wrexham's Ryan Barnett. The right-back could replace Gers captain James Tavernier and could yet be joined by a Scottish sensation in Glasgow.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangers are now expected to rival Celtic in pursuit of signing Lennon Miller in the January transfer window. The 18-year-old midfielder is one of the hottest prospects in Scotland and now seemingly has the chance to decide between both Old Firm clubs at the beginning of next year.

Reportedly valued a £4m by Motherwell though, it remains to be seen whether or not Rangers can even find the funds to sign the talented prospect. If that is the case and they lose out to Celtic away from the action all whilst the Bhoys compete for another league title, then it would be the ultimate blow for those at Ibrox.

"Exciting" Miller would hand Rangers instant boost

Whilst he may be just 18 years old, the numbers suggest that Miller would be more than ready to step into Clement's side and hand the Belgian an instant boost when January arrives. The young midfielder has managed four goals and three assists from the middle of the park in just 18 games in all competitions to become a Motherwell hero and a man in demand.

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell is one of many to have waxed lyrical about Miller, saying via The National last season: "I have not shied away from it, because of the nature of the person and the lad that he is, he is unquestionably one of the best, if not the best, talent that I have worked with.

"But not just from how you kick a football, how you behave and everything that you do. I just think he is a really exciting talent. If he was playing at one of the other clubs I would be waxing lyrical about him as well because I do get excited when you see really good footballers in Scotland."

If Rangers can get their finances in order then they should do everything to beat Celtic to Miller's signature in January.