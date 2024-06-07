Not only have Glasgow Rangers signed Jefte and Oscar Cortes already this summer, but the Ibrox side are making inroads into securing more arrivals.

German reporter Florian Plettenberg has provided an update with regard to Yusuf Kabadayi, stating that the Light Blues hold “concrete interest” in the young Bayern Munich winger.

In what looks like a summer of upheaval, Clement has made a head start by not only making two signings but forging ahead in order to lure players to Glasgow.

While making a few homegrown signings is a priority for the Belgian due to the UEFA quota for Champions League matchday squads, it is clear he is looking further afield.

Damian Garcia is one name that has been linked with a move to Ibrox in recent weeks, and he could be a wonderful signing for the club.

Rangers transfer news

Cortes and Jefte are both aged under 22, while Kabadayi is 20, giving an indication of the strategy that Clement is going for during the transfer window.

Towards the end of May, South American football expert and writer Nathan Joyes claimed that the Ibrox side were beginning to show interest in Garcia ahead of potentially making a swoop for the young talent.

The Daily Record also claimed that Garcia is in the midst of a contract dispute with his current club, Penarol, as his agent stated that Garcia’s wage barely covers his rent, leading to the dispute between player and club.

Could this play into Clement’s hands? Adding another prodigious youngster to his first team squad wouldn’t be a bad thing, especially if he could secure his services for a knockdown price.

In January, the 50-year-old signed Mohamed Diomande and so far, the Ivorian has looked the part. Adding someone like Garcia to the squad could potentially make him even better next season.

Mohamed Diomande's Rangers record so far

The midfielder joined on an initial loan deal which will turn into a permanent deal this summer from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland as Clement sought to add more youth to his playing squad.

During the second half of the season, Diomande made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Gers, scoring twice in the process as he operated in a few roles.

Mohamed Diomande's stats in the Premiership for Rangers Goals 2 Assists 0 Key passes per game 1.5 Big chances created 1 Pass success rate 82% Total duels won 3.8 Successful dribbles per game 0.6 Via Sofascore

Usually deployed as a number eight, Diomande was occasionally asked to play as the number ten under Clement, but it is as an eight in which he can be the most dangerous, no doubt about it.

In the Premiership, the 22-year-old averaged 1.5 key passes, created one big chance while succeeding with 62% of his dribbles, showcasing how impressive he was in that role when called upon.

Adding in a player of Garcia’s quality, who tends to operate in a more defensive midfield role, could allow Diomande some added freedom to push forward and utilise his attacking skills, allowing Clement to form a wonderful midfield duo in the process.

How Damian Garcia could slot in at Rangers

The 20-year-old shone for his country as they claimed glory in the U20 World Cup last summer, featuring in all seven of their matches during the competition.

Uruguay won the tournament for the first time and Garcia was a key member of the squad. During his seven games, the youngster averaged a pass success rate of 81%, made one interception, 1.6 tackles and won 3.9 total duels per game - a success rate of 60% - indicating how impressive he was from a defensive viewpoint.

These performances in Argentina have led to the midfielder undergoing rapid improvement for Penarol, especially during the current campaign.

Indeed, Garcia has started 12 matches in the Primera División for the club, averaging 4.6 interceptions, 9.9 ball recoveries and 0.9 clearances per game, excellent figures by the youngster.

Not only that, but he has also succeeded with 88% of his dribble attempts along with averaging 0.3 key passes per game, indicating that he has plenty to offer going forward if required too.

Amid the links to Rangers, Joyes hailed the midfielder, lauding him as a "perfect" fit for the European game: “Lots to like about the no.6s game. Excellent ball retriever, has the ability to spread the play with long diagonal balls, strong in/out of possession and reads the game exceptionally well. Perfect profile for European football.”

With John Lundstram and Ryan Jack both leaving this summer, there is plenty of space to fill in the midfield area, suggesting that Garcia could be an ideal signing to fill the void left by the two players.

Diomande has shown that making the move to Rangers can be a solid transition if the hunger and desire is there to develop and improve, especially as a bigger move could be on the horizon in the coming years.

Garcia could certainly use the Light Blues as a stepping stone to further riches and this seems to be a common theme among South American players as they seek to play on the greatest stage of all.

Clement might not have much money to spend this summer unless he offloads a few players, meaning he will be forced to sign talented youngsters with the chance a couple of them could develop into players who could make the club a lot of money.

Garcia definitely fits the bill in this regard, especially judging by his performances during the U20 World Cup for Uruguay last year.

A year or two ago, being linked with a player with this type of potential would be seen as surprising, but under Clement, the mentality has shifted in the transfer market, that’s for sure.

The next few weeks could be exciting indeed as the manager looks set to undergo a major rebuild at Ibrox in order to build a side that he hopes won't just be able to beat Celtic, but also pip them to Premiership glory during 2024/25.