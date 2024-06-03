Philippe Clement has already begun the mass Ibrox exodus as five players were released from Glasgow Rangers following the expiry of their contracts.

Borna Barisic, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe and Jon McLaughlin have all departed with the best wishes from the club. While this means the Belgian has various gaps to plug, he is saving over £80k-per-week in wages, which will give him plenty of flexibility in the transfer market.

With over 500 competitive appearances between them, Clement may be losing plenty of experience, but the time has come for a mentality shift at Ibrox. Jack and Roofe spent the majority of the campaign injured, while Lundstram and Barisic failed to replicate past glories during the 2023/24 season.

Recent departures from Rangers Player Year joined Appearances John Lundstram 2021 153 Borna Barisic 2018 236 Kemar Roofe 2020 102 Jon McLaughlin 2020 46 Ryan Jack 2017 210

Clement has already made one signing for the Gers, luring Brazilian left-back Jefte to Glasgow. Might another left-sided defender be on the agenda?

Rangers transfer news

Following the announcement of Jefte a couple of weeks ago, it appears Clement is not resting on his laurels as he looks to do the majority of his transfer business sooner rather than later.

According to reports last week, via the Daily Record the Light Blues are eyeing up Chilean defender Thomas Galdames in the hopes of adding the player to their squad.

His contract expires in December this year, which means the club could secure his signature on a cut-price deal this summer.

Following the initial links to the player, it now appears that he wants a move away from his current club – Argentinian side Godoy Cruz – as soon as possible.

His stock is clearly high, having been called up by Chile for the upcoming Copa América and the defender had his say about his future when speaking to Cooperativa Deportes (via the Daily Record), saying:

"I have a contract in Godoy Cruz until December and my idea is that they sell me now. I hope that is the same idea as the club.

"My representative is working on that, but these are not issues that concern me and I focus only on the games. I know that, going to Europe in a competitive league, rather than staying here in South America, will mean I continue to grow. My career has been very progressive, especially upwards. Today the market opened so I hope we will have news."

Galdames is exactly the type of player the club should be targeting this summer. At 25-years-old, he is approaching the peak years of his career while also gaining international recognition for the first time.

Add to that the fact that the defender could be sold a few years down the line for a major profit, and it is clear why Clement is pursuing a move.

Barisic’s contribution towards the success Rangers have enjoyed since his arrival in 2018 cannot be understated, but it was clear this was one season too far for the Croatian defender.

His departure not only frees up space on the left side of the defence but frees up some of the wage bill.

Ridvan Yilmaz faces an important summer ahead as he looks to improve his fitness levels and establish himself as the first choice at left-back. He did attract interest during the January transfer window, however, and if a serious bid arrives in the coming weeks, may Clement consider it?

The club could recoup the £5m they shelled out for Yilmaz in 2022 and with Jefte joining this summer along with talented youngsters in Robbie Fraser and Jonhly Yfeko knocking on the door, it might be an ideal chance for the 50-year-old to generate some much-needed funds.

Jefte is only 20, however, which means adding a player with a bit more experience is a must, hence the interest in Galdames, and he could be the perfect Barisic heir, no doubt about it.

Why Thomas Galdames would be a good signing for Rangers

Last season for Godoy Cruz, the 25-year-old showcased his attacking abilities by scoring twice and registering three assists across 33 matches in all competitions.

His performances have been excellent during the current season, shining in a recent cup game, registering two assists, winning seven of his nine total duels and prevailing in three tackles.

South American expert Nathan Joyes has hailed the defender amid recent links to Rangers, saying: “The Chilean left-back is comfortable with both feet, confident in the final third and can produce a good delivery, both in-play and from set pieces.”

This penchant for crossing while bursting up and down the left wing suggests he could be the perfect replacement for Barisic, who at his best, was a key attacking player for Rangers.

Indeed, WhoScored lists Galdames’ strengths as crossing and direct free kicks, while he tends to deliver crosses on a regular basis.

His profile certainly fits the bill of a player who could shine for the Ibrox side next season in the Premiership and in Europe, being able to defend and attack with plenty of purpose.

He was also praised by Kai Watson, founder of the Rangers Journal, who said: “People always want a player that’s willing to put everything on the line to win the ball. Thomas Galdames may actually be a mad man.”

The praise relates to a tackle he made a few years ago which can be seen in the video below, and it is clearly a novel way to win the ball.

This sort of intuitiveness and passion has been missing from the current Rangers side for a long time, something which Clement is clearly working on already despite the season finishing just over a week ago.

The Chilean may not be a marquee name, but signing players who have demonstrated their talent in South America is certainly the way forward.

A few seasons impressing in Scotland could see Galdames move on for a massive profit in the future, thus establishing a player trading model at Ibrox which has been sorely missing in recent years.