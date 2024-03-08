As things stand, Rangers are on course to lift the Scottish Premiership come the end of the season to put them in the best possible position to attract top talents in Philippe Clement's first summer in charge. And that could see them make an impressive double swoop.

Rangers transfer news

That said, the Gers are still set to lose several players at the end of the current campaign. Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic and Leon Balogun, just to name a few, are all out of contract this summer and are unlikely to put pen to paper on fresh deals as things stand. Those at Ibrox are at least attempting to secure the future of John Lundstram, however, with reports suggesting that his new contract has become a top priority.

Those departures will free up space for Clement to once again make his mark in Scotland. Rangers fans got a small glimpse of his recruitment during the January transfer window when Oscar Cortes, Mohamed Diomande and Fabio Silva all arrived on loan, before enjoying success ever since. It's the type of transfer genius that the Gers could now repeat in the summer.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Clement and Rangers are eyeing a double swoop for Leopold Querfeld and Matthias Seidl from Rapid Vienna, having watched both players in action this season. The Scottish giants aren't alone in their interest, however, with Crystal Palace, Burnley, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City and Old Firm rivals Celtic also eyeing moves for the duo.

Querfeld, a centre-back, and Seidl, an attacking midfielder, look set to have a crucial decision to make regarding their futures this summer. Rangers will hope that the lure of joining a side fresh from a title win and on the up will convince the Vienna duo to ignore the temptation of the Premier League.

"Austrian wall" Querfeld can replace Balogun

Querfeld, still just 20-years-old, has certainly attracted plenty of admirers in Austria and rightly so. The central defender is a ready-made replacement for Balogun, who is set to depart as a free agent this summer. It's a potential summer move that Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig will no doubt be keeping an eye on after facilitating Denis Cmier's analysis on the defender.

Alongside the young defender, meanwhile, is Seidl. The attacking midfielder has the chance to replace Jack at Ibrox in similar fashion to how his counterpart can step in to replace Balogun.

At 23-years-old, Seidl is on the verge of his best years and looks set to get the opportunity to complete a big move just one year after joining Rapid Vienna. When the summer transfer window swings open, he will certainly be one to watch alongside Querfeld, especially if Rangers step things up and make their move in the coming months.