Rangers are reportedly keen on getting two key pieces of transfer business over the line in the remaining days of the transfer window, as they gear up to take on Dynamo Kyiv in a two-legged Champions League qualifier.

Superb summer at Rangers but Hearts draw frustrating

The Gers have had a summer to remember in the transfer market, signing as many as nine new players and significantly strengthening the depth at Philippe Clement's proposal. The most recent of those was Robin Propper, who has arrived as an experienced addition to the defence, making 223 appearances in the Eredivisie during his career.

The signing of Propper is just the tip of the iceberg, however, with Mohamed Diomande joining on a permanent basis after spending last season on loan at Ibrox and Oscar Cortes staying on for another season from Lens.

Other transfer rumours continue to emerge as well, with Tyrese Campbell being eyed up as an exciting free agent, following his exit from Stoke City after six years at the club. Still only 24, the attacker registered 57 goal contributions in 164 appearances for the Potters.

Last Saturday's 0-0 draw away to Hearts was a disappointing way for Clement's men to begin their 2024/25 Scottish Premiership season, however, as they immediately lost ground on rivals Celtic on the opening weekend. While great business has been done at Rangers, it further highlighted the need for even more quality, and it looks as though that could happen.

Clement wants two key signings at Rangers

According to a new claim from Football Insider, Clement wants to add two attacking players to his Rangers squad this summer, as the spending continues in the current transfer window. The report states that the Gers boss is after a "top-class striker and winger" before the end of the month, even though they have have already signed Hamza Igamane and Vaclav Cerny for those positions.

This is encouraging to hear for Rangers fans, even though signing too many players can have the potential to upset the rhythm of the squad, almost giving Clement too many options.

A continued lack of firepower was clear to see at Hearts - they only had three shots on target and five in total - with Abdallah Sima not around after a strong loan spell at Ibrox last season, so it is only right that the Gers should focus on the two aforementioned positions.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland arguably stands out as the perfect option for Rangers in the coming weeks, not only because of his ruthlessness, but also due to being a boyhood Gers supporter. He topped the Scottish Premiership scoring charts last season, finishing six goals clear of second-placed Matt O'Riley, and is so experienced that he shouldn't be daunted by playing for one of Britain's biggest clubs.

If Clement managed to bring in Shankland and Campbell, with the latter more of a wide player, it could make a world of difference, ensuring they don't slip up in similar fashion as the season goes on.