As a dramatic Scottish Premiership nears its crescendo, Rangers have reportedly turned their attention towards Philippe Clement's first summer transfer window in charge and landing a fresh face to buff up his defensive ranks.

Rangers transfer news

With or without the Scottish Premiership to celebrate, Rangers are set to endure a busy summer, starting with a number of departures. As things stand, Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe, John Lundstram, Borna Barisic and Leon Balogun, among others, are set to leave the club as free agents upon the expiry of their current contracts at Ibrox.

Leaving plenty of space behind them, the Gers will undoubtedly turn their attention towards reinforcements, with links already emerging over a permanent move to sign Lens loanee Oscar Cortes. The winger had his loan spell disrupted by injury, but could now get a second chance to form a consistent run and show his best form in Scotland.

The same can be said for Abdallah Sima, who may also leave for Scotland on a permanent basis from Brighton & Hove Albion. But, that said, it's not just familiar faces who the Gers have been linked with ahead of the transfer window.

According to El Marcador TV, Rangers are eyeing a move to sign Jose Cordoba from Levski Sofia in a deal worth just €3m (£2.5m) this summer. The 22-year-old has impressed in Bulgaria's first division, with journalist Jose Miguel Dominguez describing him as the "best defender in his league" this season in what is high, but deserved praise.

Now, it is Rangers who could be left benefitting, though they're not alone in their interest. Alongside Rangers, clubs in France and Turkey are also reportedly interested in Cordoba to create a tight battle for his signature. Reports suggest that Rangers' European exploits will be a big factor in the process, however, and could help their pitch to sign the defender this summer.

Defensive reinforcements needed at Rangers

Rangers are walking a fine line when it comes to departures this summer. As much as things could work out, they must make replacing their defensive depth a priority in the coming months, starting with Cordoba. The Panama international will have the task of stepping into the boots of Balogun and the task of replacing such experience won't be lost on those at Ibrox.

Clement previously praised the veteran centre-back following his injury earlier this season, saying via Planet Radio: "He is a warrior and he is somebody with experience who already had things like that (face injury) in the past. He believes he can be back fast with a mask so I hope that is the case. It is the medical staff who need to decide that."

Nonetheless, the Gers are set to go out with the old and in with the new this summer if they can land a deal to sign Cordoba in the coming months of the transfer window.