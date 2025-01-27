Rangers have only managed to add Rafael Fernandes to their squad in this transfer window so far, but that could soon change as they have their eye on a “talented” player, according to a new report.

Rangers make it seven unbeaten in the league

The Gers bounced back from a disappointing Europa League night against Manchester United on Thursday by beating Dundee United 3-1 at Tannadice Park. Goals from Mohamed Diomande, Robin Propper, and Cyriel Dessers saw Rangers come back from a goal down to go 10 points behind Celtic, even though they have a game in hand.

Philippe Clement was pleased with the victory, labelling the performance as “mature” and “brave”. Clement said: “A very mature performance, a very good performance for sure in the second half also.

"A lot of braveness on the ball and a lot of power in the duels - necessary against a good Dundee United, who gave everything, and they deserve to be in third position this season because they've shown a lot of quality the last couple of months. We've had to change a lot in the last couple of weeks, and the team keeps on performing, and that's a really good sign."

Dessers took his tally to 18 goals on Sunday, after netting in Rangers’ last two games, and the forward believes he has a “lot of unfinished business” at the club, despite being linked with a move away. "No talks at all. I don't mind that. I try to focus on the football, the things that are happening on the pitch,” said Dessers after the Dundee United match.

"Those are the things that I can control. And like Sunday, I'm just happy to be out there with the guys and fight for the points and be important. That's what I want. There's a lot of unfinished business at Rangers for me.”

Rangers eyeing move for £4m-per-year forward

Even though Dessers has scored in back-to-back games and has 18 goals this season, according to The Sun, Rangers are eyeing a move for Emmanuel Dennis of Nottingham Forest.

The report states that Forest are looking to offload the striker this month, as they try to move him and his £4 million-a-year salary (£77,000-a-week) off their books. Dennis has held talks over a return to Vicarage Road, but Watford are unable to afford his wages. Sheffield Wednesday are also keen on the striker but cannot afford his salary, meaning that leaves the door open for Rangers, who are monitoring his situation.

The 27-year-old, who has been dubbed a “talented” player in the past by Claudio Ranieri, has fallen well out of favour at the City Ground. Dennis, who has 53 career goals to his name, joined the Reds in August 2022 but has not played for the club since May 2023.

Emmanuel Dennis' Premier League record Apps 52 Goals 12 Assists 8

Dennis spent the second half of last season on loan at Watford, where he scored four goals in 17 Championship games. The Nigerian international still has 18 months left to run on his contract, so given his salary, a loan move may be on the cards once again in this transfer window, and Rangers could be a destination.