Rangers have just under a week remaining to wrap up any late transfer deals they wish to complete, as they eye a deal for a £2m attacker.

Pressure is arguably already on Rangers manager Philippe Clement as the club faces another season without Champions League football, with the Scottish side instead having to settle for the Europa League. The Gers are also expected to challenge Celtic for the league title as well as the cup competitions, but they already find themselves two points behind their rivals.

Rangers transfer news

Celtic were comfortably in control last season in terms of the league, so it is no surprise to see that Rangers have been busy in the transfer market this summer, as they eye a big improvement. Not only has Clement been busy bringing new players to the club, ones he hopes can improve the club’s performances and results, but Rangers have also been busy letting players leave.

Rangers' summer signings Signed from Mohamed Diomande Nordsjaelland Robin Propper Twente FC Hamza Igamane FAR Rabat Vaclav Cerny VfL Wolfsburg Jefte Fluminense Connor Barron Aberdeen Liam Kelly Motherwell Clinton Nsiala AC Milan U20

It came to light this week that striker Cyriel Dessers was very close to leaving Ibrox, as Rangers and Atlanta United were in discussions over a deal that would have seen the player swap Scotland for the MLS, but in the end, the deal broke down, as Dessers was against the idea.

Apart from the news about Dessers, it has been more about which players Rangers are potentially interested in signing before Friday’s transfer deadline. Fiorentina winger Josip Brekalo is said to be on the Ibrox transfer radar, with the player expected to leave the Serie A side in this transfer window after falling out of favour. The Gers are also said to be eyeing a move to sign young Dundee sensation Sebastian Lochhead, but they are not the only top-flight side chasing his signature.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported by the reliable Fabrizio Romano that the Scottish side have seen a loan bid worth €750k plus Rangers then having the option to buy Kaiky for €7 million, bringing a total package to £6.5 million rejected by Spanish side Almeria.

Clearly, Rangers are still in the market for new players, and they now have their eye on another attacking player.

Rangers eyeing Norwich City’s Abu Kamara

According to Football Scotland, relayed by Ibrox News, Rangers are interested in signing Norwich City winger Abu Kamara. The report states that the 21-year-old could be available for as little as £2 million, but the problem the Scottish side faces is that they would need to sell players first before buying Kamara.

It goes on to add that personal terms for Rangers to sign Kamara would not be an issue, who has now requested to leave the Championship side after not breaking into the first team after his impressive stint at Portsmouth last season.

Kamara has come through the academy at Carrow Road and has impressed with the club’s academy throughout the years. Last season, the young attacker got the opportunity to join Portsmouth on loan, and he took his chance, as he netted eight goals and recorded 10 assists in 46 League One games.

He has since come back to Norwich and played in every game for the club this season, scoring in the EFL Cup, but Kamara is said to want to leave the club in what remains of this transfer window. While at Portsmouth last season, assistant manager Jon Harley heaped huge praise on the winger, labelling him “outstanding” as he played a big role in the club’s promotion campaign.