The decision to sack Michael Beale in favour of hiring Philippe Clement could be looked back on as the best choice that any Scottish Premiership side have made this season. The former AS Monaco boss has completely turned things around for Rangers, not only putting them back in contention for the title but in control of their own fate.

When Clement first arrived, the thought of Rangers getting back into the title race seemed a world away. Now, however, they're five points adrift of Celtic with two games in hand, having failed to lose once in all competitions under their new manager.

Now, they could look to get one over on their Old Firm rivals away from the pitch and in the transfer market, having reportedly eyed up a move to sign one particular reinforcement.

Rangers transfer news

Clement's run as Rangers boss is even more impressive when considering that he hasn't even had a transfer window to make his mark on the squad as of yet. Clement recently spoke about the potential of January arrivals, saying via Rangers News: “I’m not going to put an amount on that but yes we have ambition to do things. We know also it’s a difficult period January to get players in because everybody who is performing really well in a club, the other club don’t let them go.

"It’s logical also – it’s the same on our side. So you need to look for opportunities. Maybe players who played less, (but) will they be fit then for the rest of the season? It’s more difficult decision-making than the summer transfer window but yeah we’re ambitious to make things better.”

Instead of winter arrivals, however, reports suggest that Rangers' attention has turned towards the summer. According to the Daily Record, Rangers are eyeing a move to sign Bournemouth goalkeeper Will Dennis, who is currently on loan at Kilmarnock. The shot-stopper is out of contract come the summer and will, therefore, be able to make a free move elsewhere after landing on the radar of Rangers' scouts. With Celtic also reportedly interested, however, the Gers may have to act quickly if they want to secure Dennis' signature.

Rangers can deal Celtic off-field blow

In one swoop, Rangers could steal in to win the Scottish Premiership from under Celtic's nose and then land Dennis ahead of their rivals in what would deal Brendan Rodgers a frustrating double blow. Dennis' stats have been impressive at Kilmarnock this season when compared to Jack Butland's, which means he'd be an ideal deputy to the Rangers number one.

Player Clean Sheets Save Percentage Saves Will Dennis 7 76.6% 50 Jack Butland 10 81% 33

When the summer window arrives, Dennis could get his biggest move yet in Scotland, with the expiration of his Bournemouth contract presenting the potential opportunity to pick between Rangers and Celtic. As the Old Firm rivals battle off the pitch, and the race for the title intensifies on it, the next few months should be an exciting watch in the Scottish Premiership.